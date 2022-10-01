ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira says she's taking a break from social media to focus on her 'deteriorating mental health' after addressing comments about influencers' long working hours

By Pauline Villegas
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
The beauty influencer vowed to show "gratitude" moving forward in response to the resurfaced video.

  • Mikayla Nogueira apologized for her comments in a now-deleted viral clip where she discussed her workload.
  • The makeup artist "regrets" making the video and admits that her "emotions were running high."
  • The TikToker also announced she's taking a step back to focus on her "deteriorating mental health."

Beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira has responded to the almost two-year-old viral TikTok clip that sparked backlash when it resurfaced on September 20. In the original clip, Nogueira responds to a social media user who told her to "report to a 9-5" job.

Nogueira fired back, saying "I literally just finished working, it's 5:19. Try being an influencer for a day, try it ... It is not for everybody. In fact, it's for a very small handful of people who can actually do this job because it's absolutely fucking insane. You do not want to have this job."

The clip made its rounds throughout the TikTok community. Many viewers and fellow influencers expressed their frustration with the tone-deaf comments, Insider's Mara Leighton reported.

On Friday, Nogueira posted a nine-minute video to TikTok where she addressed the comments and backlash she received.

"Unfortunately, I was having a shit day and I made a video that I absolutely should not make," she said. "I regret making it."

The influencer admitted that her "emotions were running high," and that the video was "taken out of context." She further explained that she doesn't think she has it harder than a "neurosurgeon" or a "teacher."

"People made it seem like I think I work harder than everybody else, and that's an absolute bullshit lie," Nogueira clarified.

Nogueira expressed her gratitude for her job before announcing that she's stepping away from content creation for the time being. "This job comes with an extreme amount of fucking privilege, and blessings and gratitude. It's a fucking sick ass job, I'm not going to lie," she said.

"I don't want to lose myself completely, you know? So, I'm going to go away for a while. I'm gonna get treatment. I'm gonna get help because my depression is just not good." The TikTok star disclosed that this break is unrelated to the recent backlash.

After promising she would be back, she added, "I just want be the best Mikayla I can be and, right now, I'm not a very good version of myself."

Comments / 59

Valhöll
3d ago

Look I'm sorry but if you gotta throw on 30 pounds of makeup to feel beautiful inside there's a problem you need to look deeper inside yourself and figure out what it is and fix it because I can promise you 30 pounds of makeup or not gonna help you feel better when he realizes what you look like without that 30 pounds of makeup now I know love is supposed to be deeper than skin deep but let's face it this world is cynical people are hypocrites and everybody literally looks out for themselves for themselves, Everybody wants what's hot not what's not... Into me natural beauty is way more beautiful than 50 pounds of makeup and an hour long tutorial on how to apply 50 pounds of makeup... Especially from somebody who almost looks like a dude

Reply(6)
18
Bruce McLaughlin
3d ago

I don't see how she can be a beauty consultant because her pictures are absolutely fake. She looks like an ugly cartoon character.

Reply(10)
20
Saharah
3d ago

This social media crap is somethin else....words like 'influencer' and 'tik-toker' Crack Me up....What a joke, really...but people just gobble it up now days... 😄😆

Reply
4
