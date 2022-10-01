Stella Francine North, 75 of Grand Rapids, Michigan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home. Born June 25, 1947, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Joel and Lois (Hill) Ledford and the wife of the late Bobby North. Stella was a truly amazing woman. She had such a heart for her Savior and His love and compassion poured out of her to touch every person she came in contact with. She loved her family and her greatest joy was spending time with them. She created a loving, nurturing home for her husband and children and later for her grandchildren. She enjoyed fishing and camping. Stella loved flowers and being out in God’s beautiful nature. Being around her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought Stella great joy and many smiles. She found a church home within the Grand Rapids First Church in Wyoming, Michigan, and truly embraced being a member and enjoyed the special relationships formed within the church.

