Suspect from 1995 cold case arrested in Mexico by Van Buren County deputies and FBI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Van Buren County authorities teamed up with the FBI to locate the suspect of a 1995 cold case in Mexico. Authorities have arrested 52-year-old Juan Luis Solis-Reyna in May for the alleged murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin. It all started with a...
Holland Police Log October 4-5, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Zeeland Police Log September 16-October 2, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: (800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
Defenders Office Holding Expungement Clinic
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 5, 2022) – The Ottawa County Public Defender Office is hosting a second expungement clinic for those wishing to have a criminal conviction set aside. The first clinic in April helped 61 residents begin the process of expunging their criminal convictions. At the clinic you...
Pat Simerson
Pat Simerson, 85, of Holland, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022. Pat was born in Rossville, Illinois, on February 18, 1937, to Estal and Edna (Smith) Perkins. She married Roy Maxwell and they raised their five children together in the Flint area. Roy preceded her in death and Pat later married Larry E. Simerson. Pat and Larry managed three mobile home parks in Flint before retiring to Holland, Michigan. She was also preceded in death by three daughters: Marilyn Quigley, Debra Allison, and Sharon Stevens; and two grandsons: Justin Quigley in 1995, and Randy Stevens died in 2005 while serving his country in the Iraq War.
Amy Van Slooten
Amy Van Slooten, age 99, of Holland, went into the arms of Jesus on Friday, September 30, 2022. Amy was a lifelong member of Ebenezer Reformed Church. She loved her family so much, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She made a huge impact on their lives. Amy was preceded in...
Stella North
Stella Francine North, 75 of Grand Rapids, Michigan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home. Born June 25, 1947, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Joel and Lois (Hill) Ledford and the wife of the late Bobby North. Stella was a truly amazing woman. She had such a heart for her Savior and His love and compassion poured out of her to touch every person she came in contact with. She loved her family and her greatest joy was spending time with them. She created a loving, nurturing home for her husband and children and later for her grandchildren. She enjoyed fishing and camping. Stella loved flowers and being out in God’s beautiful nature. Being around her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought Stella great joy and many smiles. She found a church home within the Grand Rapids First Church in Wyoming, Michigan, and truly embraced being a member and enjoyed the special relationships formed within the church.
David Suttle
David Suttle, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at SKLD Rehabilitation center in Zeeland MI. Born in Flint Michigan March 10, 1962. He is survived by his children and grandchildren: David Jr. and Sarah Suttle (Elizabeth, Lillie, and Sadie), Amanda (Jesse Kindig) Suttle, Madalyn, Sarah, and Lilly), Melissa Suttle, his siblings: Amy Barnes, Ruth Veit, Billy Suttle, and Billy Scott, and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Lou Assink
Mary Lou Assink, age 72 passed away at Rest Haven Care Center on September 30 following a brave six-and-a-half-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Mary was a lifelong resident in the Holland area and a member of Fellowship Church. She graduated from West Ottawa High School in 1968 and has been on the class reunion committee for many years.
