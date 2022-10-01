ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

mynewsla.com

Fire Burning in Vacant Commercial Building in Boyle Heights

A greater-alarm fire was burning Tuesday in a vacant commercial building in the Boyle Heights area. Firefighters were sent to the 1300 block of South Soto Street at about 1:15 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The department assigned 80 firefighters to the blaze, who were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Man Injured in House Fire in Boyle Heights

A man was hospitalized Wednesday during a Greater Alarm fire at a residence in Boyle Heights. Fire crews responded at 3:37 a.m. to a two-story, 2,081-square-foot home at 1917 E. Second St. in Boyle Heights where they encountered flames coming from the second floor and the attic, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Crashes into Building in El Monte Area; Two Hurt

A vehicle crashed into a building in the El Monte area Tuesday, leaving two people injured, authorities said. Paramedics were sent to the 11800 block of East Valley Boulevard at about 10:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown...
EL MONTE, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire at Vacant Building in Boyle Heights Extinguished

Fire crews extinguished a greater-alarm fire in a vacant commercial building in the Boyle Heights area Tuesday. Firefighters were sent to the 1300 block of South Soto Street at about 1:15 p.m. on reports of the fire at a vacant former Bank of America building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with DUI in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Tustin

A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter and drunken driving in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. The California Highway Patrol received calls that Dylan Erric Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius northbound in the southbound diamond lane on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at the San Diego (405) Freeway early Sunday morning.
TUSTIN, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman, 42, Reported Missing in East Los Angeles

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 32-year-old woman with schizophrenia who was last seen in East Los Angeles. Candice Monique Artiga was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block South Gage Avenue, near Salazar Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Rapper Half Ounce Fatally Shot in Koreatown

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find the killer of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Suspected of Breaking Into San Marino Home Arrested

A 42-year-old woman suspected of breaking into a San Marino home Monday was arrested after being found sitting in the den. San Marino Police Department officers responded about 10:10 a.m. to the home in the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue, between Los Robles and Oak Knoll avenues, after an alarm was tripped, according to Sgt. Danny Guttierez.
SAN MARINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Car Crash Leaves One Dead, Five Injured in Moreno Valley

One person died and five others were injured in a car crash in Moreno Valley Sunday. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person was confirmed dead and five others were taken...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman’s Body Found In Home That Burned In Lake Forest

Authorities Sunday are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a home that burned in Lake Forest. The fire in the 21000 block of Midcrest Drive was reported at 9:56 p.m. Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Authority spokesman Capt. Sean Doran. Doran said it was...
LAKE FOREST, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Girlfriend in East Los Angeles

A man was in custody Monday for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in East Los Angeles. Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, 54, was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder, and was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the East...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Metro to Offer Free Rides for California Clean Air Day

Metro will offer free rides on all trains and buses Wednesday for the fifth annual California Clean Air Day. In addition to riding buses and trains free of charge, people can also access Metro’s Bike Share program through free 1-Ride fares using the promo code 100522. California Clean Air...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Shooting in Koreatown

A man was shot to death in Koreatown and police Tuesday are searching for the shooter. The shooting victim was confirmed by family as Los Angeles rapper Half Ounce, Fox 11 is reporting. His wife, who is pregnant, was on the phone with him when she heard gunfire, according to Fox 11.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Huntington Beach Police Find Boy And Arrest Guardian

Huntington Beach police Monday arrested the guardian of a noncommunicative boy who was found by authorities. The woman was taken into custody on Monday morning, a short time after police had sought the public’s help to identify the missing boy, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. When they...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death

A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section did not know what charges the duo might be facing, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Wounded in Downtown Long Beach Shooting

A woman was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the area of the Long Beach Pike in the city’s downtown. The shooting was reported at 2:12 a.m. in the 100 block of Pine Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Brian Fritz. The woman was taken by...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Traffic Enforcement Campaign Yields Numerous Citations, One Arrest

More than 60 tickets were issued, one arrest made and one vehicle impounded during a crackdown on traffic safety violations in San Jacinto Tuesday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the enforcement campaign from 7-10 a.m. throughout the city, zeroing in on scofflaws who might put themselves, other drivers and pedestrians at risk.
SAN JACINTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Average LA, Orange County Gas Prices Rise to Record Highs

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Tuesday to a record for the second consecutive day, increasing 2.3 cents to $6.489. The average price has risen 32 consecutive days, increasing $1.243, including seven-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. Monday’s increase was the smallest since a half-cent increase Sept. 19.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

