Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Julio Urias First Mexican-Born Pitcher to Win ERA Title
The Dodgers lost their penultimate game of the regular season by a final of 5-2 on Tuesday night, but Julio Urías -- with a strong 5 inning effort in his final tune-up before the postseason -- was able to secure the National League ERA title for the first time in his career.
Tri-City Herald
Dennis Eckersley Puts Bow on 20-Year Run in the Red Sox Booth
BOSTON—Baseball’s most prized commodity is about to hit free agency. Dennis Eckersley is retiring from the game of baseball. Again. This farewell, Eck claims, will be a permanent one. Unless, perhaps, the baseball gods interfere. Eckersley has been broadcasting, both nationally and locally, for the past 20 years....
Tri-City Herald
MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday
Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name.
MLB・
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Phillies at Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros in the final game of the regular season, looking to end the year on a high note. Having taken series game one on Monday to clinch a postseason berth, a Wednesday victory would give them a series win against the toughest of opponents headed into the postseason.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
Barry Bonds Responds to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run
After a long wait, Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, blasting his 62nd home run of the season to take the American League single-season record, passing fellow Yankees great Roger Maris. With Maris’s family traveling with the Yankees in recent weeks, he and Judge’s legacies have been intertwined. Another...
MLB・
Tri-City Herald
Revisit Sandy Alomar Jr.’s Historic Home Run Against Mariano Rivera In The 1997 ALDS
The postseason starts in just two days and as we get ready to embark on a new journey with this new team, it's also a great time to revisit some old playoff memories as well. One of the greatest moments in the Cleveland baseball postseason history came in the 1997 ALDS when Sandy Alomar Jr. took the plate against Mariano Rivera. Rivera, as he normally did, was having a dominant season as the Yankees' closer. He carried a 1.88 ERA from the regular season into the playoffs and had only given up 17 runs all season.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Can Jay Huff Become A Legit NBA Center?
Second-year center Jay Huff numbers among L.A.'s intriguing young prospects that the team is taking a look at during its preseason, which has gotten underway tonight against former Lakers head coach Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings. View the original article to see embedded media. The center, a two-way player...
Comments / 0