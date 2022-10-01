The postseason starts in just two days and as we get ready to embark on a new journey with this new team, it's also a great time to revisit some old playoff memories as well. One of the greatest moments in the Cleveland baseball postseason history came in the 1997 ALDS when Sandy Alomar Jr. took the plate against Mariano Rivera. Rivera, as he normally did, was having a dominant season as the Yankees' closer. He carried a 1.88 ERA from the regular season into the playoffs and had only given up 17 runs all season.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO