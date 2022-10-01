Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Two Juveniles Arrested For Alleged Carjacking at Elementary School in Indio
Two male juveniles were arrested Tuesday for an alleged carjacking at an elementary school in Indio. At around 6 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a carjacking at Herbert Hoover Elementary School at 44-300 Monroe St., according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department. Guitron said two...
Two juveniles accused of robbing school district employee’s vehicle with a handgun in Indio
Two juveniles accused of an armed carjacking at an elementary school parking lot were arrested when they were seen driving that vehicle nearby, the Indio police announced. The robbery was reported at Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Indio at around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Indio police officers said they learned that an employee with the The post Two juveniles accused of robbing school district employee’s vehicle with a handgun in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced For Stealing Power Tools And Resisting Arrest
A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole power tools and led deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta pleaded guilty to charges and was immediately sentenced to 24 days in county jail. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of...
Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta
Charges were filed today against a 45-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly stealing power tools and leading deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting arrest, according to court records. He's The post Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Traffic Enforcement Campaign Yields Numerous Citations, One Arrest
More than 60 tickets were issued, one arrest made and one vehicle impounded during a crackdown on traffic safety violations in San Jacinto Tuesday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the enforcement campaign from 7-10 a.m. throughout the city, zeroing in on scofflaws who might put themselves, other drivers and pedestrians at risk.
mynewsla.com
Charges Expected Against Coachella Man in Alleged Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle
Charges are expected Tuesday against a Coachella man who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Eduardo Antonio Felix, 38, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft with prior convictions, possession of stolen property, felony evading, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest, according to Sgt. Matthew Allert from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Fontana Herald News
Knife-wielding robbery suspect is arrested in San Bernardino
A robbery suspect who was wielding a large knife was arrested in San Bernardino on Oct. 2, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 10:48 a.m., a robbery occurred at the Little Caesars restaurant located at 525 W. Highland Avenue. During the robbery, the suspect jumped the counter, produced a large knife, and demanded money from the employee. After the suspect fled, the employee called the police to report what had occurred and provided a detailed description of the suspect.
Fontana man arrested after Amazon van carjacking leads to shooting, police chase and crash
A man was arrested Monday after allegedly carjacking an Amazon delivery van, shooting at its owner and leading authorities on a chase in Fontana, police said. The ordeal unfolded around 11:10 a.m. when the Amazon van was parked in front of a business on the 15200 block of Whittram Avenue. Two men approached the driver, […]
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspects Arrested After Chase Across Six Freeways
Four burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a dramatic high-speed chase in Los Angeles and Orange counties in a BMW sedan that lost its right front tire but kept going on three wheels for more than a half-hour before crashing into a truck. The chase ended at...
crimevoice.com
Suspects Arrested After Allegedly Breaking into Train Cars
Originally Published By: Banning Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/09/22, at approximately 4:04 PM, Banning Police Officers responded to the railroad tracks, between Sunset Avenue and Highland Springs Avenue, reference calls of subjects breaking into train cars and stealing boxes from the train. Officers arrived on scene and located two males opening boxes in a transient encampment near the tracks.
Riverside Sheriff Bianco Joins the Show to Discuss War on Fentanyl Dealers
The sheriff of Riverside County Chad Bianco joins the J&K show to talk about the drug crisis involving fentanyl-related fatalities in Riverside.
crimevoice.com
Banning PD Arrests Suspect for Alleged Illegal Firearm Possession
Originally Published By: The Banning Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/13/22, at approximately 5:50 PM, Banning Police Officers conducted a check on a subject who was loitering next to the Banning Police Department. He was identified as 40-year-old Eric Guerrero, of Banning. A search of his person and property revealed...
Two men arrested for stealing plywood from Tehachapi Home Depot
Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after they attempted to steam plywood from the Home Depot in Tehachapi.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with DUI in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Tustin
A 21-year-old man was charged with manslaughter and drunk driving Tuesday in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. Dylan Erric James Robinson was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and DUI with a blood-alcohol content of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies, according to court records. He also faces sentencing enhancements for allegedly inflicting great bodily injury on two victims.
Palm Springs quadruple murder: officer saw tall, thin man ‘running away’ from scene
Testimony continued Tuesday afternoon in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years ago. Good afternoon - Testimony was expected to resume this afternoon in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years The post Palm Springs quadruple murder: officer saw tall, thin man ‘running away’ from scene appeared first on KESQ.
newsantaana.com
Saint Columban School in Garden Grove on lockdown due to a possible armed suspect in the area
A reader sent us a tip a few minutes ago that Saint Columban School, in Garden Grove, is on lockdown due to a threat posed by an armed and dangerous suspect who may be near the school. The tip came from a reader who has a relative that works at this school.
A man is arrested at a house party in DHS
A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Police seize almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during major bust in San Bernardino
Police seized almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during a major bust recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit began an investigation into a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of methamphetamine into San Bernardino, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 2.
z1077fm.com
A Welfare Check at Morongo Valley Gas Station Leads to Arrest for Suspicion of DUI
A welfare check at the Morongo Valley Chevron station turned into an arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a Sheriff’s report, Jonathan Angulo, a 30 year-old resident of La Puente, parked his Jeep at a pump at the gas station, located at 47909 Twentynine Palms Highway, shortly after noon on Sunday (October 2).
Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana
Police are searching for a transient that stabbed a woman in Santa Ana Monday.The stabbing was reported at about 5:20 a.m., and police blocked off McFadden and Main Street to search for the suspect.The woman was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to be OK.The suspect was described only as a man.
Comments / 2