ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams Styles Her Daughter’s Natural Hair While Reading Her New Book, “The Adventures Of Qai Qai”

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgVnz_0iIDo7OY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NsuqW_0iIDo7OY00

Source: Hippolyte Petit / Getty

Serena Williams took to Instagram to share a short, sweet video of how she styles her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanaian, Jr’s, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today!

Taking to the platform, the legendary athlete shared the adorable video that started off with little Alexis sitting at a wooden table getting her natural hair styled by her mommy. After setting up all the products on the table, Serena then shared her new book, The Adventures of Qai Qai , with her baby girl to which Alexis adorably told her mom “that’s me” after seeing the brown girl on the cover of the fictional book.

Serena then pretended that she was at the salon with Alexis and told her daughter to “tell her about her day” while she styled her daughter’s hair. After giving her daughter a few fluffy pony tails and bows, Serena then read some of the book to Alexis before allowing her toddler to model off her new hairstyle. “Work that runway! Let me see you work the runway!” she told her daughter while Alexis proudly strutted her stuff in front of her mom.

“That was cool!” Alexis exclaimed. So cute!

Check out the adorable post below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

“In celebration of our new favorite book about @realqaiqai @olympiaohanian wanted to have a matching hair day! She still thinks baby girl in the story is her
Get your copy at the link in my bio!” the talented tennis star captioned the short video. The Adventures of Qai Qai is Serena’s first picture book and was released on on Amazon last month and is already an Amazon # 1 bestseller! The adorable children’s book tells the story of a little girl who is worried about performing in an upcoming dance recital, but when her best friend Qai Qai comes to life, the two go on an adventure to help her find the confidence she needs. Serena gained the inspiration for the main character came from one of her daughter’s favorite things – her doll, Qai Qai.

DON’T MISS…

Serena Williams Announces Tennis Retirement In Latest Vogue Cover Story

5 Times Serena Williams Served Matching Mommy Goals With Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr

Comments / 5

Related
People

Serena Williams Does Olympia's Hair, Practices Runway Walk as They Read Her New Children's Book

Serena Williams had fun exploring her new children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai with daughter Olympia, who thinks she's in the book Serena Williams and daughter Olympia are loving the tennis pro's new children's book. Sharing a video on Instagram Thursday, Williams explored her kids' book The Adventures of Qai Qai, out now, with daughter Olympia. The book, inspired by the social media reaction to Olympia's own baby doll with the name, follows the adventures of the doll and the little girl who loves her. As Williams shows...
TENNIS
People

Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia Thinks Mom's Kids' Book Is About Her: 'It's Quite Funny'

The tennis star will release her first children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai later this month Serena Williams's daughter loves her mom's new children's book — especially because she thinks it's about her! The tennis star, 40, appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday where she chatted about her children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai, which comes out later this month. Asked how her 5-year-old daughter Olympia likes the book, Williams shared that her little girl, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, believes the book is actually...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Hair#The Adventures#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Short Hair#Adventure#Realqaiqai#Olympiaohanian
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
People

Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy