It’s time to talk about Jeff Scott’s future at USF
TAMPA — USF football coach Jeff Scott’s latest double-digit loss felt like a tipping point. Not necessarily for his Bulls, but for a fan base whose simmering frustration has finally boiled over. Scott deserved the benefit of the doubt entering last weekend. His 1-8 first season came during...
Rookie Bailey Zappe takes over as Patriots QB after Brian Hoyer injury
The New England Patriots have turned to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe, following an injury to veteran backup Brian Hoyer. The Patriots didn’t even get out of the first quarter of their Week 4 game in Lambeau Field before their quarterback injuries compounded. Hoyer left Sunday’s game with a head injury after being sacked by Packers linebacker Rashawn Gary.
FanDuel Ohio promo: $100 early sign-up bonus plus new user promo at launch
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the FanDuel Ohio promo here, Buckeye State residents don’t have to wait until January to add money to their accounts.
Patriots coach gives update on WR Tyquan Thornton’s rehab from preseason injury
Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton hasn’t had a chance to step onto the field during the regular season so far in his NFL career. However, the New England Patriots are still happy with the work the second-round pick is putting in. On Tuesday, receivers coach Ross Douglas gave an...
Andy Isabella released by Cardinals; is former UMass WR a fit with Patriots?
The Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with former UMass football star Andy Isabella. The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have released the 2019 second-round pick. The move marks the end of Isabella’s four-year run in Arizona, where he struggled to get on the field consistently after arriving as an intriguing deep threat.
