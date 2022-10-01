ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s time to talk about Jeff Scott’s future at USF

TAMPA — USF football coach Jeff Scott’s latest double-digit loss felt like a tipping point. Not necessarily for his Bulls, but for a fan base whose simmering frustration has finally boiled over. Scott deserved the benefit of the doubt entering last weekend. His 1-8 first season came during...
Rookie Bailey Zappe takes over as Patriots QB after Brian Hoyer injury

The New England Patriots have turned to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe, following an injury to veteran backup Brian Hoyer. The Patriots didn’t even get out of the first quarter of their Week 4 game in Lambeau Field before their quarterback injuries compounded. Hoyer left Sunday’s game with a head injury after being sacked by Packers linebacker Rashawn Gary.
