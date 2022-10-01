Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County
Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
MedicalXpress
Time-restricted eating improves health of firefighters
Firefighters are the heroes of our society, protecting us around the clock. But those 24-hour shifts are hard on the body and increase the risk of cardiometabolic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes, as well as cancer. In collaboration with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, scientists from the Salk Institute and UC San Diego Health conducted a clinical trial and found that time-restricted eating improved measures of health and well-being in firefighters. The lifestyle intervention only required the firefighters to eat during a 10-hour window and did not involve skipping meals.
eastcountymagazine.org
ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: NALOXONE IN SCHOOLS CAN HELP PREVENT OPIOID OVERDOSE
October 4, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- There is an opioid epidemic in the United States that stretches into California and San Diego County. People who use drugs are dying from overdoses in record numbers, including 12 kids under the age of 18 who died in San Diego County from opioid overdoses in 2021. A proven strategy to address the rising opioid overdose deaths is through widespread naloxone distribution in our communities which should include local school campuses for grades 6-12. Even one child using drugs and putting their life in jeopardy is one too many.
NBC San Diego
How to Get a Free Headlamp in San Diego County for Fire Safety Month
In San Diego, we have seen how dangerous wildfires can be, especially amid recent heat waves. Knowing this, Lowe’s is honoring the first responders that put their lives on the frontline. In honor of Fire Safety Month, Lowe’s is giving away 100 free headlamps per store. This comes right...
Crackdown on San Diego homeless camps: crews clean up sidewalks
San Diego police officers and city crews Tuesday cleaned up East Village sidewalks, asking the homeless population to move their belongings.
Here's why there are so many mosquitos in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego are noticing a lot more mosquitoes outside lately. Right now, we are in peak mosquito season. There are several reasons this year's mosquito season has been even worse. One reason: the recent heat waves. "They’ve been in my house a lot more...
cohaitungchi.com
12 of Our Favorite Hiking and Walking Trails in San Diego
San Diego’s canyons, forests, and mountains have seen a lot more love in the past year as record numbers of people sought refuge in the great outdoors. In this guide you’ll find six of our most popular hiking trails, and the less crowded but no less impressive alternatives you should explore next. In between, read up on hiking essentials, why you should leave no trace, and friendly biking tips to keep you safe (and keep the car honking to a minimum). Whether you’re pedaling or hoofi ng it, as a greenhorn or a seasoned ranger, San Diego’s best is waiting to be explored. Happy trails!
SeaWorld San Diego rescues entangled Humpback Whale off the coast of Carlsbad
SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld is known for entertainment and education but over the past three plus decades, they’ve also rescued ocean wildlife. This past weekend, SeaWorld rescued a Humpback Whale off the coast of Carlsbad. "When we approached the whale, we found it had several different ropes wrapped...
Bakersfield Channel
Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future. They also strongly urge improving the region's storm infrastructure. “What we’re finding is with the climate change impacts,...
News 8 KFMB
Free emergency pet kit giveaway at Woodland Park in San Marcos Saturday, Oct. 8
Supervisor Desmond allocated $25,000 to San Diego County, Dept. of Animal Services for a free emergency pet giveaway Oct. 8, 9A-11A! Visit: supervisorjimdesmond.com.
San Diegans could soon pay much more for water, now that a long-delayed rate analysis is moving forward
City already is imposing a second consecutive 3 percent rate increase to cover rising costs of imported water.
SD County COVID Hospitalizations Rise by 11 to 191, with 16 in Intensive Care
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 11 to 191, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 16 were in intensive care, down four from the previous day, with 246 available ICU beds, down 15. San Diego County reported 290...
San Diego County issues warning for Imperial Beach, Silver Strand shorelines
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release Monday. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area using data from Zillow.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
If you ever visit San Marcos, CA, you’ll be visiting a small, warm town located in the North County San Diego. While it’s not known for having the most famous restaurants in the world like most cities, you can still find a nice variety of cuisine in this area.
Coast News
Brand new coastal cottages coming to Encinitas
Construction is underway, and sales will begin this fall on a limited collection of 14 coastal cottages in Encinitas. East Cove Cottages by Warmington Residential, a new home builder with roots in Encinitas, is located at McKinnon and Santa Fe, just about a mile and a half from the water.
Power outage affects thousands in several communities in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Power is out for thousands of San Diego Gas and Electric customers who experienced a power outage Tuesday morning due to an unplanned power outage, according to SDG&E's website. Power outages were reported across the county including Rolando, Lemon Grove, La Mesa and Bay...
At least one dead in light-plane crash on Lyons Peak
JAMUL, Calif. — Emergency crews responding to a report of a possible plane crash Tuesday in the remote, rugged southern reaches of San Diego County found the widely scattered wreckage of a light aircraft and human remains. The search began at about 12:45 p.m. after a caller reported seeing...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months
Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
County approves rental subsidy pilot program for low-income seniors
The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will send $500 directly to the landlords of low-income seniors to help pay some of their rent.
