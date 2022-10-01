ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

NBC Bay Area

100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County

Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
MedicalXpress

Time-restricted eating improves health of firefighters

Firefighters are the heroes of our society, protecting us around the clock. But those 24-hour shifts are hard on the body and increase the risk of cardiometabolic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes, as well as cancer. In collaboration with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, scientists from the Salk Institute and UC San Diego Health conducted a clinical trial and found that time-restricted eating improved measures of health and well-being in firefighters. The lifestyle intervention only required the firefighters to eat during a 10-hour window and did not involve skipping meals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: NALOXONE IN SCHOOLS CAN HELP PREVENT OPIOID OVERDOSE

October 4, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- There is an opioid epidemic in the United States that stretches into California and San Diego County. People who use drugs are dying from overdoses in record numbers, including 12 kids under the age of 18 who died in San Diego County from opioid overdoses in 2021. A proven strategy to address the rising opioid overdose deaths is through widespread naloxone distribution in our communities which should include local school campuses for grades 6-12. Even one child using drugs and putting their life in jeopardy is one too many.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego County, CA
CBS 8

Here's why there are so many mosquitos in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego are noticing a lot more mosquitoes outside lately. Right now, we are in peak mosquito season. There are several reasons this year's mosquito season has been even worse. One reason: the recent heat waves. "They’ve been in my house a lot more...
cohaitungchi.com

12 of Our Favorite Hiking and Walking Trails in San Diego

San Diego’s canyons, forests, and mountains have seen a lot more love in the past year as record numbers of people sought refuge in the great outdoors. In this guide you’ll find six of our most popular hiking trails, and the less crowded but no less impressive alternatives you should explore next. In between, read up on hiking essentials, why you should leave no trace, and friendly biking tips to keep you safe (and keep the car honking to a minimum). Whether you’re pedaling or hoofi ng it, as a greenhorn or a seasoned ranger, San Diego’s best is waiting to be explored. Happy trails!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future. They also strongly urge improving the region's storm infrastructure. “What we’re finding is with the climate change impacts,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

If you ever visit San Marcos, CA, you’ll be visiting a small, warm town located in the North County San Diego. While it’s not known for having the most famous restaurants in the world like most cities, you can still find a nice variety of cuisine in this area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Coast News

Brand new coastal cottages coming to Encinitas

Construction is underway, and sales will begin this fall on a limited collection of 14 coastal cottages in Encinitas. East Cove Cottages by Warmington Residential, a new home builder with roots in Encinitas, is located at McKinnon and Santa Fe, just about a mile and a half from the water.
ENCINITAS, CA
CBS 8

At least one dead in light-plane crash on Lyons Peak

JAMUL, Calif. — Emergency crews responding to a report of a possible plane crash Tuesday in the remote, rugged southern reaches of San Diego County found the widely scattered wreckage of a light aircraft and human remains. The search began at about 12:45 p.m. after a caller reported seeing...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months

Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

