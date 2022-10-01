Read full article on original website
Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move
Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool are set to move for a Ghanian attacker compared to Sadio Mané. Mané left Anfield in the summer for Bayern Munich after winning two domestic trophies in...
Manchester United must use pain of derby defeat to improve – Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United must use the pain of Sunday’s 6-3 derby defeat as fuel for improvement after admitting attitude and belief was lacking from the outset at Manchester City. A run of four straight Premier League wins under Erik ten Hag came to a shuddering halt on...
Phil Foden says Manchester derby hat-trick is a ‘dream come true’
Phil Foden has hailed his stunning derby hat-trick against Manchester United as a dream come true. Both Foden and Erling Haaland hit trebles on Sunday as champions Manchester City thrashed their neighbours 6-3 in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
Chelsea and Arsenal face big guns in Women’s Champions League group stage
Chelsea will take on Paris St Germain and Real Madrid in group matches in the Women’s Champions League. The Women’s Super League champions were among the top four seeds in Monday’s draw but find themselves in a group containing two of the biggest names in European football as well as Albanian minnows Vllaznia.
Quiz! Can you name every player to score in the last 10 nine-goal Premier League games?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Ranked! The 15 best players NEVER to win the Champions League
It used to be the World Cup that was the marker of how good a football really was. Just look at Pele and Diego Maradona: legends of the game whose roles in lifting the biggest prize in the sport has elevated them to a mythical level. Now, it's all about...
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is thriving on the pressure of leading his side through troubled waters. Forest have endured a tough start to their Premier League return and sit in the bottom three after seven games, having lost their last four.
Roy Keane unhappy with ‘disrespect’ Man Utd show to Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has accused the club of “showing disrespect” to Cristiano Ronaldo by leaving him sitting on the substitutes’ bench. The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar, who has started just one Premier League game this season, did not make it on to the pitch during Sunday’s 6-3 derby drubbing at Manchester City with manager Erik ten Hag later revealing he did not use him as a mark of respect.
Jesse Marsch urges Leeds players not to fall foul of frustration
Jesse Marsch has urged his players not to become frustrated by the opposition’s time-wasting tactics when they visit Elland Road. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard admitted after Sunday’s goalless Premier League draw that his side had deliberately tried to slow the game down in a bid to counter Leeds’ high-tempo style.
Kevin van Veen happy with Motherwell’s new style despite lack of points
Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is enjoying the new style of play under Steven Hammell but is desperate to get some more rewards. Well have taken one point from four cinch Premiership matches but have had opportunities at key moments in each game to take more.
Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.
Quiz! Can you name the most successful 60 cities in Champions League history?
Glaswegians descend on Liverpool tonight in the Champions League – but which other cities have provided the biggest clubs in Europe?. 12 minutes on the clock, 60 cities to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can...
You have to work for it – Jurgen Klopp says confidence issues can affect anyone
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists even greats like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not immune from confidence issues as he seeks to find a solution to his side’s inconsistency. Saturday’s 3-3 draw at home to Brighton, having gone from 2-0 down to 3-2 up, was an example of...
Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo’s first and second spells at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo’s unhappy season at Manchester United continued as he remained on the bench throughout defeat to Manchester City, prompting former captain Roy Keane to accuse the club of disrespect. The Portugal great remained a Manchester United player following a summer of speculation around his future but has started...
Middlesbrough sack manager Chris Wilder after poor start
Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after less than a year in the role. Boro have won only two of their 11 Sky Bet Championship matches this season and sit in the bottom three after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry.
Ranked! The 50 dirtiest players in Premier League history
We have crunched the numbers to reveal the players who have committed the most fouls. These are players who let you know they’re there. Who leave a mark. Who make sure you’ll feel that in the morning. Who put a name on it, no matter who's in their way. Who get there somehow.
FIFA 23 skill moves: How to do the Elastico
With FIFA 23 skill moves like the Elastico able to help you get out of tight corners, it's about time you mastered them – and here's how. When it comes to FIFA 23 skill moves, how to do the Elastico is one of the most must-asked questions of gamers. It hits that perfect sweet spot between being extremely aesthetically pleasing and blooming useful when manoeuvering your way around the final third.
FIFA 23 skill moves: How to do a Heel to Ball Roll
FIFA 23 skill moves can unlock defences, with the Heel to Ball Roll a new move added to this game to bamboozle your marker. With so many FIFA 23 skill moves to explore, the Heel to Ball Roll is one of the most important in your arsenal. Introduced this year...
Arsenal report: Gabriel Martinelli could make shock Chelsea switch
Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli is being watched by Chelsea, with Todd Boehly ready to send Premier League shockwaves once more. Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is on Chelsea's wishlist, following a blistering start to the season. A key member of the Gunners' Brazilian core, Martinelli has nailed down the left-wing spot...
Rafael Benitez's managerial record: Over 1,000 games, 14 clubs and 13 trophies
The Spaniard started his managerial career in 1993, and since then has gone onto manage in the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga. Rafael Benitez has been one of European football's most successful managers since the turn of the millennium, with the Spaniard most notably winning the Champions League, Club World Cup, La Liga and FA Cup across his 29-year senior managerial career.
