Kettering, OH

Crash blocks left lane on I-675N

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lane of I-675N was closed for a short time Saturday afternoon after a crash.

According to Kettering Police, a two vehicle crash occurred on I-675N at 12:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon by milepost 1.6. ODOT cameras showed the left lane was blocked.

It is not known at this time if there were any injuries.

