Iowa City, IA

Detroit News

Tom Izzo, players not worried about Michigan State's lack of depth

East Lansing — The roster for the Michigan State men’s basketball team is shallow this year. The offseason had its downs. Losses came in the form of goodbyes, with Gabe Brown, Max Christie and Marcus Bingham Jr. drafted into various NBA franchises, and Julius Marble II returning home to Texas to play for A&M.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Howes: In the battery wars, Michigan snags $4B investment, 4,500 new jobs

Michigan is battling back in the state-vs-state battery wars, landing two investments totaling nearly $4 billion and creating close to 4,500 jobs in two parts of the state. Our Next Energy Inc., a two-year-old battery startup based in Novi with just 160 employees, confirmed Wednesday that it will invest $1.6 billion to create a battery-cell manufacturing plant in western Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. With a $200 million grant from the state’s Critical Industry Fund, the project code-named “Project First” is expected within six years to employ 2,112 new jobs paying an average of $35 an hour.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

LeDuff: Home is where politics put you

Your home is your castle the old adage goes. That is, unless, you're running for high office in Michigan this election season. If you are seeking a big chair of political power here in the mother of all swing states, then your declared domicile may be little more than a rent-by-the-hour bathhouse where you place a lamp in the window to convince your constituents you're actually around.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Our choices for state Senate from Oakland County

Oakland County voters will fill state Senate seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Macomb. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Our choices for state House from Macomb County

Macomb County voters will fill state House seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Oakland. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Amazon, Life Remodeled team up to install Ring doorbells at Detroit homes

Detroit — Mansa Bey, 67,got a new flower pot and a new Amazon Ring doorbell installed at his Detroit home Tuesday as part of an initiative by a city nonprofit. Life Remodeled, which focuses on repurposing vacant schools, has begun its six-day initiative to clear blight and beautify Detroit neighborhoods. Supporting the nonprofit in its volunteering efforts, Amazon donated $150,000 and 100 Ring home security devices to homes in the neighborhood near the former Cooley High School.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait

Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Local boutique to release Detroit-inspired Air Jordan 2s

For Roland Coit, owner of the Two18 streetwear boutique next to Detroit's Eastern Market, designing and releasing an exclusive line of Air Jordan sneakers is a lifelong dream come true. "I was the kid that dreamed of designing shoes with Jordan brand," he said. "I'm just a kid from from...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

System 'failed' man fatally shot by Detroit police, authorities say

Detroit — The 22-year-old man who was fatally shot Sunday by officers after refusing their commands to drop a knife had a long history of mental illness and run-ins with Detroit police, including a June skirmish with cops while wearing a hospital gown following his escape from a psychiatric ward.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Divisive ShotSpotter hears what Detroiters know too well: Bullets are flying

Detroit — Acoustic sensors posted on buildings, telephone poles and other structures in two Detroit neighborhoods covering just six and a half of the city's 142.9 square miles record gunshots more than once every two hours on average, according to Detroit police data. After the Detroit Police Department launched...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Mentally ill man killed by Detroit police had earlier encounter with officers

Detroit — The 20-year-old man fatally shot Sunday by Detroit police officers had a previous alleged conflict with police in June, resulting in a warrant seeking his arrest for assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, according to Wayne County court records. Detroit officers shot Porter Burks on Sunday during an encounter...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'Egregious': Senior dog dies after found buried alive in Detroit

Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue founder Theresa Sumpter on Friday night raced to save a dog found in heartbreaking shape. City animal control officers reached out to her group after responding to retrieve “Ghost,” whose owners allegedly buried him alive in a southwest Detroit neighborhood because of his health issues.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Vaping, smokeless tobacco products to be banned at UM

Vaping will be banned on the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses when its new tobacco policy is updated next month. The policy, which bans all tobacco products, is effective Nov. 17, the same day as the Great American Smokeout, an annual event by the American Cancer Society aimed at encouraging smokers to quit.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's The Charlotte sees $3 million renovation into affordable apartments

Detroit — City leaders celebrated the first affordable housing project completed through the Detroit Housing for Future Fund Wednesday, turning an abandoned building into affordable apartments near the city's historic Boston-Edison neighborhood. Mayor Mike Duggan and Council President Mary Sheffield joined Detroit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and developers...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

One dead after gunfight with Lansing police

A man is dead after a run-in with Lansing police early Tuesday morning in which shots were fired, officials said. Police said on their Twitter account and Facebook page the shooting happened shortly after 5:15 a.m. According to authorities, police were called at about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday to a location...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Judge tosses charges against 7 state officials in Flint water crisis

Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly on Tuesday dismissed felony charges against seven state officials charged in relation to the Flint water crisis. The dismissal eliminates charges based on a Michigan Supreme Court ruling in June that the one-man grand jury used to charge the defendants was unconstitutional. As a...
FLINT, MI

