She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Trieu: 'Amazing' visit puts Michigan football in good spot for Georgia target Nathan Efobi
Michigan hosted Cumming (Georgia) South Forsyth offensive lineman Nathan Efobi for an unofficial visit at the end of September and now the Wolverines are emerging as the team to beat. Efobi called the visit “amazing” and his says his mother, who accompanied him to Ann Arbor “loved it.”...
Michigan State's matchup against No. 3 Ohio St. still a big deal in recruiting
East Lansing — While it looks like Michigan State’s matchup Saturday with No. 3 Ohio State won’t be for a conference championship, that hardly means it’s not a big weekend for the Spartans. A win would surely indicate things are turning around for a team that...
Tom Izzo, players not worried about Michigan State's lack of depth
East Lansing — The roster for the Michigan State men’s basketball team is shallow this year. The offseason had its downs. Losses came in the form of goodbyes, with Gabe Brown, Max Christie and Marcus Bingham Jr. drafted into various NBA franchises, and Julius Marble II returning home to Texas to play for A&M.
Howes: In the battery wars, Michigan snags $4B investment, 4,500 new jobs
Michigan is battling back in the state-vs-state battery wars, landing two investments totaling nearly $4 billion and creating close to 4,500 jobs in two parts of the state. Our Next Energy Inc., a two-year-old battery startup based in Novi with just 160 employees, confirmed Wednesday that it will invest $1.6 billion to create a battery-cell manufacturing plant in western Wayne County’s Van Buren Township. With a $200 million grant from the state’s Critical Industry Fund, the project code-named “Project First” is expected within six years to employ 2,112 new jobs paying an average of $35 an hour.
LeDuff: Home is where politics put you
Your home is your castle the old adage goes. That is, unless, you're running for high office in Michigan this election season. If you are seeking a big chair of political power here in the mother of all swing states, then your declared domicile may be little more than a rent-by-the-hour bathhouse where you place a lamp in the window to convince your constituents you're actually around.
Michigan House Dems cut ties with Jackson County candidate after school threat reports surface
Michigan House Democrats are cutting ties with a young candidate in a Democratic-leaning swing seat after police reports indicate he's been investigated for alleged threats against schools he attended and was on probation at one point for assaulting a police officer. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson had been endorsed by a...
Editorial: Our choices for state Senate from Oakland County
Oakland County voters will fill state Senate seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Macomb. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
Editorial: Our choices for state House from Macomb County
Macomb County voters will fill state House seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Oakland. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
Ford scion upset with Grosse Pointe Farms church's anti-abortion display
Anti-abortion signs posted in the yard of a Grosse Pointe Farms church have sparked a dispute with a high-profile neighbor over community aesthetics, with the controversy boiling over just weeks before Michigan’s voters will weigh in on a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Ahead...
Amazon, Life Remodeled team up to install Ring doorbells at Detroit homes
Detroit — Mansa Bey, 67,got a new flower pot and a new Amazon Ring doorbell installed at his Detroit home Tuesday as part of an initiative by a city nonprofit. Life Remodeled, which focuses on repurposing vacant schools, has begun its six-day initiative to clear blight and beautify Detroit neighborhoods. Supporting the nonprofit in its volunteering efforts, Amazon donated $150,000 and 100 Ring home security devices to homes in the neighborhood near the former Cooley High School.
Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait
Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
Local boutique to release Detroit-inspired Air Jordan 2s
For Roland Coit, owner of the Two18 streetwear boutique next to Detroit's Eastern Market, designing and releasing an exclusive line of Air Jordan sneakers is a lifelong dream come true. "I was the kid that dreamed of designing shoes with Jordan brand," he said. "I'm just a kid from from...
System 'failed' man fatally shot by Detroit police, authorities say
Detroit — The 22-year-old man who was fatally shot Sunday by officers after refusing their commands to drop a knife had a long history of mental illness and run-ins with Detroit police, including a June skirmish with cops while wearing a hospital gown following his escape from a psychiatric ward.
Divisive ShotSpotter hears what Detroiters know too well: Bullets are flying
Detroit — Acoustic sensors posted on buildings, telephone poles and other structures in two Detroit neighborhoods covering just six and a half of the city's 142.9 square miles record gunshots more than once every two hours on average, according to Detroit police data. After the Detroit Police Department launched...
Mentally ill man killed by Detroit police had earlier encounter with officers
Detroit — The 20-year-old man fatally shot Sunday by Detroit police officers had a previous alleged conflict with police in June, resulting in a warrant seeking his arrest for assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, according to Wayne County court records. Detroit officers shot Porter Burks on Sunday during an encounter...
'Egregious': Senior dog dies after found buried alive in Detroit
Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue founder Theresa Sumpter on Friday night raced to save a dog found in heartbreaking shape. City animal control officers reached out to her group after responding to retrieve “Ghost,” whose owners allegedly buried him alive in a southwest Detroit neighborhood because of his health issues.
Vaping, smokeless tobacco products to be banned at UM
Vaping will be banned on the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses when its new tobacco policy is updated next month. The policy, which bans all tobacco products, is effective Nov. 17, the same day as the Great American Smokeout, an annual event by the American Cancer Society aimed at encouraging smokers to quit.
Detroit's The Charlotte sees $3 million renovation into affordable apartments
Detroit — City leaders celebrated the first affordable housing project completed through the Detroit Housing for Future Fund Wednesday, turning an abandoned building into affordable apartments near the city's historic Boston-Edison neighborhood. Mayor Mike Duggan and Council President Mary Sheffield joined Detroit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and developers...
One dead after gunfight with Lansing police
A man is dead after a run-in with Lansing police early Tuesday morning in which shots were fired, officials said. Police said on their Twitter account and Facebook page the shooting happened shortly after 5:15 a.m. According to authorities, police were called at about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday to a location...
Judge tosses charges against 7 state officials in Flint water crisis
Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly on Tuesday dismissed felony charges against seven state officials charged in relation to the Flint water crisis. The dismissal eliminates charges based on a Michigan Supreme Court ruling in June that the one-man grand jury used to charge the defendants was unconstitutional. As a...
