Effective: 2022-10-04 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: New Castle COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING Tide levels are lowering due to a more north to even north- northwest wind. While some minor tidal flooding can occur overnight and again Wednesday it may not be widespread enough to warrant an advisory.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO