Coastal Flood Warning issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 8 in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 05:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Eastern Monmouth, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 8 in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
