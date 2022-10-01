Effective: 2022-10-05 04:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Entering the water is discouraged today due to the dangerous surf and numerous rip currents expected. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Numerous strong, life-threatening rip currents. * WHERE...All East Central Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet in the surf zone, especially during the morning. These breakers could knock swimmers off their feet, making them even more susceptible to the seaward pull of a rip current.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO