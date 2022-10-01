ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz weighs in on Wisconsin’s head coaching change, updates status of two players

While Illinois football’s defense ranks third in the nation in both total and run defense, Iowa’s offense is rated 130th in the 131-team FBS. A major part of the Fighting Illini’s success against the run can be attributed to their defensive philosophies. This season, Illinois has been prone to stacking the box against run formations.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Point/Counterpoint | Who will win the Big Ten West?

Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner and Sports Reporter Grant Hall predict the division’s 2022 winner. Werner picks Iowa, while Hall opts for Minnesota. The wild, wild west is usually a cliche used to describe the setting of an old cowboy movie starring Clint Eastwood or Sam Elliot. In 2022,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa field hockey goalie Grace McGuire holds down the fort

Iowa field hockey’s Grace McGuire has been a steady hand in the net since she earned the starting role during her junior season in 2020. The St. Louis native enrolled at Iowa in January 2017 after graduating high school early. She missed the 2018 season with an ankle injury then saw limited minutes in 2019, but McGuire has been a mainstay for the Hawkeyes ever since.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball’s Addie VanderWeide displays disciplined demeanor

Sophomore outside hitter Addie VanderWeide is known for her calm and disciplined demeanor on the court. With nine newcomers added to Iowa’s 2022 squad by first-year head coach Jim Barnes, learning how to connect and communicate with one another on the court has posed challenges — but VanderWeide is someone her teammates can easily trust.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa soccer vs Michigan

The Iowa Hawkeyes played the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex. Iowa midfielder Hailey Rydberg scored a goal in the first half bringing the score, to 1-0. The fight for the ball between the Hawkeyes and the Wolverines was intense, however. Michigan midfielder Meredith Haakenson scored in the second half with a penalty kick, bringing the score, to 1-1, ending the game in a tie.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Daily Iowan

Iowa soccer falters late, ties with Michigan

The Iowa soccer team battled Michigan to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The game was a back-and-forth affair. The Hawkeyes took an early lead and kept the Wolverines at bay in the first half, but Michigan controlled the second half. Fifth-year senior Hailey Rydberg opened...
ANN ARBOR, MI
who13.com

Mr. Soundoff Says: Iowa football at a crossroads

Mr. Soundoff Says – Iowa football is at a crossroads, the lack of offense is catching up to the Hawkeyes. Iowa has had lackluster offenses in the past, but not like this, and now the schedule is tougher. John Sears says the days of ‘actually’ contending seem to be...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

No. 3 Iowa field hockey rebounds against No. 21 Rutgers

After falling to No. 4 Maryland in overtime on Friday night, 2-1, Iowa field hockey bounced back with a 1-0 victory at Grant Field over No. 21 Rutgers on Sunday. Fifth-year forward Leah Zellner netted the Hawkeyes’ lone goal of the day. The Emmaus, Pennsylvania, native scored off an assist from senior forward Sofie Stribos 12 minutes into the contest.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaleb Johnson
Daily Iowan

Iowa Athletics is in compliance with Title IX, per independent reviewer

An independent reviewer has determined that Iowa Athletics is in compliance with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Gabriel Feldman, a sports law professor at Tulane University in Louisiana, visited the University of Iowa to assess its athletics facilities and programs on Aug. 22. Feldman released a report...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Marketplace sold for $14.3 million

A Tennessee-based retail and development company Brookwood Capital Advisors announced its purchase of the Iowa City Marketplace for nearly $14.3 million. The 237,000-square-foot marketplace, formerly known as the Sycamore Mall, is located on Sycamore Street in southeast Iowa. Map by Jami Martin-Trainor/The Daily Iowan. Twenty-four businesses currently occupy space in...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#Iowa Territory#American Football#College Football#Hawkeyes
Daily Iowan

DITV: Monday, October 3rd, 2022

Good morning and welcome to another Monday morning edition of DITV! Our anchors Ashley Weil, Ethan Brander, and AJ Reisetter give you the latest news in and around the University of Iowa. Watch this newscast to find out more on Iowa sports, updates on Hurricane Ian and of course, Iowa football predictions. All that and more coming up on this episode of DITV!
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI student beats cancer, enjoys remission as a Hawkeye

After eight months of cancer treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Isabelle Ireland returned to Iowa City — this time as a student in remission. Days before her junior year of high school began in August 2020, Isabelle was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Featured Photos: Botanical beverages

Bartenders and patrons enjoy The Greenhouse bar, located on East Washington Street in Iowa City. The establishment opened recently on Sept. 3, 2022, and is predominately owned by women. The environment incorporates a bar setting with plants, natural lighting, and greenery.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KBUR

Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register

Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 46-year-old Stephen Claude Raymond Pickett of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Failure to Register.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon

Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Coralville clinic opens to provide alternative therapy for treatment resistant depression

Corridor Ketamine in Coralville provides ketamine therapy as an alternative antidepressant to patients who suffer from treatment-resistant depression. Workers at the clinic started administering ketamine as an alternative to traditional antidepressants in July, citing a need in the psychiatry community for a safe and comfortable environment where patients can get the help they’ve been looking for after other options have failed.
CORALVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy