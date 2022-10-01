Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Iowan
Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz weighs in on Wisconsin’s head coaching change, updates status of two players
While Illinois football’s defense ranks third in the nation in both total and run defense, Iowa’s offense is rated 130th in the 131-team FBS. A major part of the Fighting Illini’s success against the run can be attributed to their defensive philosophies. This season, Illinois has been prone to stacking the box against run formations.
Daily Iowan
Point/Counterpoint | Who will win the Big Ten West?
Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner and Sports Reporter Grant Hall predict the division’s 2022 winner. Werner picks Iowa, while Hall opts for Minnesota. The wild, wild west is usually a cliche used to describe the setting of an old cowboy movie starring Clint Eastwood or Sam Elliot. In 2022,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa field hockey goalie Grace McGuire holds down the fort
Iowa field hockey’s Grace McGuire has been a steady hand in the net since she earned the starting role during her junior season in 2020. The St. Louis native enrolled at Iowa in January 2017 after graduating high school early. She missed the 2018 season with an ankle injury then saw limited minutes in 2019, but McGuire has been a mainstay for the Hawkeyes ever since.
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball’s Addie VanderWeide displays disciplined demeanor
Sophomore outside hitter Addie VanderWeide is known for her calm and disciplined demeanor on the court. With nine newcomers added to Iowa’s 2022 squad by first-year head coach Jim Barnes, learning how to connect and communicate with one another on the court has posed challenges — but VanderWeide is someone her teammates can easily trust.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa soccer vs Michigan
The Iowa Hawkeyes played the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex. Iowa midfielder Hailey Rydberg scored a goal in the first half bringing the score, to 1-0. The fight for the ball between the Hawkeyes and the Wolverines was intense, however. Michigan midfielder Meredith Haakenson scored in the second half with a penalty kick, bringing the score, to 1-1, ending the game in a tie.
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer falters late, ties with Michigan
The Iowa soccer team battled Michigan to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The game was a back-and-forth affair. The Hawkeyes took an early lead and kept the Wolverines at bay in the first half, but Michigan controlled the second half. Fifth-year senior Hailey Rydberg opened...
who13.com
Mr. Soundoff Says: Iowa football at a crossroads
Mr. Soundoff Says – Iowa football is at a crossroads, the lack of offense is catching up to the Hawkeyes. Iowa has had lackluster offenses in the past, but not like this, and now the schedule is tougher. John Sears says the days of ‘actually’ contending seem to be...
Daily Iowan
No. 3 Iowa field hockey rebounds against No. 21 Rutgers
After falling to No. 4 Maryland in overtime on Friday night, 2-1, Iowa field hockey bounced back with a 1-0 victory at Grant Field over No. 21 Rutgers on Sunday. Fifth-year forward Leah Zellner netted the Hawkeyes’ lone goal of the day. The Emmaus, Pennsylvania, native scored off an assist from senior forward Sofie Stribos 12 minutes into the contest.
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Iowan
Iowa Athletics is in compliance with Title IX, per independent reviewer
An independent reviewer has determined that Iowa Athletics is in compliance with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Gabriel Feldman, a sports law professor at Tulane University in Louisiana, visited the University of Iowa to assess its athletics facilities and programs on Aug. 22. Feldman released a report...
It's Official
Michigan's big time tilt against Penn State now has an official start time.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Marketplace sold for $14.3 million
A Tennessee-based retail and development company Brookwood Capital Advisors announced its purchase of the Iowa City Marketplace for nearly $14.3 million. The 237,000-square-foot marketplace, formerly known as the Sycamore Mall, is located on Sycamore Street in southeast Iowa. Map by Jami Martin-Trainor/The Daily Iowan. Twenty-four businesses currently occupy space in...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Iowan
DITV: Monday, October 3rd, 2022
Good morning and welcome to another Monday morning edition of DITV! Our anchors Ashley Weil, Ethan Brander, and AJ Reisetter give you the latest news in and around the University of Iowa. Watch this newscast to find out more on Iowa sports, updates on Hurricane Ian and of course, Iowa football predictions. All that and more coming up on this episode of DITV!
Daily Iowan
UI student beats cancer, enjoys remission as a Hawkeye
After eight months of cancer treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Isabelle Ireland returned to Iowa City — this time as a student in remission. Days before her junior year of high school began in August 2020, Isabelle was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma...
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
Daily Iowan
Featured Photos: Botanical beverages
Bartenders and patrons enjoy The Greenhouse bar, located on East Washington Street in Iowa City. The establishment opened recently on Sept. 3, 2022, and is predominately owned by women. The environment incorporates a bar setting with plants, natural lighting, and greenery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBUR
Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register
Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 46-year-old Stephen Claude Raymond Pickett of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Failure to Register.
cbs2iowa.com
Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon
Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
Daily Iowan
Coralville clinic opens to provide alternative therapy for treatment resistant depression
Corridor Ketamine in Coralville provides ketamine therapy as an alternative antidepressant to patients who suffer from treatment-resistant depression. Workers at the clinic started administering ketamine as an alternative to traditional antidepressants in July, citing a need in the psychiatry community for a safe and comfortable environment where patients can get the help they’ve been looking for after other options have failed.
Comments / 0