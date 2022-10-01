ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

KOCO

TCU reprimanded, fined after incident during Oklahoma game

Texas Christian University has been reprimanded and fined after an incident during the game Saturday against the University of Oklahoma. The Big 12 Conference issued a reprimand and $50,000 fine of TCU for the field storming incident that occurred at the end of the game versus OU. "Ensuring a safe...
FORT WORTH, TX
cowboystatedaily.com

Police Officer And Former UW Soccer Player Killed In Off-Duty Crash

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former University of Wyoming women’s soccer player and police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department died in an off-duty crash Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 through Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when a southbound...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
KOCO

Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
kswo.com

Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache. The Apache Police Department said it started on Thursday when 53-year-old Brett Howard caused a verbal disturbance at the sports complex. An officer chased him at speeds over 110 mph,...
yukonprogressnews.com

Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place

EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
KTUL

'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls man charged with murder in OK fatal overdose

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after the state’s attorney general filed murder charges against him for the 2019 overdose death of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman. Dylan Reed Richardson, 25, of Wichita Falls, has been...
