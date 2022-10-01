Read full article on original website
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequilaD.J. EatonOklahoma City, OK
KOCO
TCU reprimanded, fined after incident during Oklahoma game
Texas Christian University has been reprimanded and fined after an incident during the game Saturday against the University of Oklahoma. The Big 12 Conference issued a reprimand and $50,000 fine of TCU for the field storming incident that occurred at the end of the game versus OU. "Ensuring a safe...
OU’s Venables Updates Dillon Gabriel’s Status Following Week 5 Head Injury
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables discussed the status of his starting quarterback three days after he suffered a head injury. Following Saturday’s 55-24 loss at TCU, Venables said Gabriel would enter the team’s concussion protocol. Venables went before the media Tuesday morning, but he didn’t have much to say...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Oklahoma QB critical of Sooners under Brent Venables: 'It is a failed season already'
Former Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight has seen enough of Oklahoma’s first season under Brent Venables. He was critical of the Sooners coach on the Field of 12 Podcast Monday. Knight says the season is already a wash after losing to TCU last week and Kansas State before that. “You’re...
fox4news.com
TCU fined $50,000 after fans storm the field to celebrate Oklahoma’s defeat
FORT WORTH, Texas - TCU is facing a $50,000 fine after fans stormed the football field in Fort Worth Saturday. The Horned Frogs beat the Oklahoma Sooners by 31 points. The Big 12 Conference said TCU event management did not provide a safe environment for people who attended the game.
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Gives Update on Dillon Gabriel, Sooners' QB Picture
With starter Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol, attention turns to backup Davis Beville and maybe someone else as the Sooners prepare to face Texas.
OSU Moves On Up In The Rankings, While OU Slips Out
The Cowboys were able to avenge last year's Big 12 Championship loss against Baylor in a 36-25 win, while the Sooners were mauled by Texas Christian in a stunning 55-24 loss. Oklahoma State were able to move up to seventh in the AP Top 25, while Oklahoma is now unranked.
cowboystatedaily.com
Police Officer And Former UW Soccer Player Killed In Off-Duty Crash
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former University of Wyoming women’s soccer player and police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department died in an off-duty crash Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 through Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when a southbound...
‘It seemed totally legit’: Edmond man says phony rental listing cost him almost $2,000
An Edmond man says a phony Facebook Marketplace rental property listing cost him nearly $2,000 with nothing to show for it.
KOCO
Oklahoma promises two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of busy weekend on I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Oklahoma promised two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of a busy weekend on Interstate 35. Many Oklahomans have made the drive to Texas, with all the construction zones that come with it. Now imagine putting thousands of local fans on the road at the same time.
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
Man arrested after hanging on to back of semi-truck along I-35
A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly held onto the back of a semi-truck driving through Oklahoma.
kswo.com
Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache. The Apache Police Department said it started on Thursday when 53-year-old Brett Howard caused a verbal disturbance at the sports complex. An officer chased him at speeds over 110 mph,...
yukonprogressnews.com
Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place
EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
KTUL
'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls man charged with murder in OK fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after the state’s attorney general filed murder charges against him for the 2019 overdose death of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman. Dylan Reed Richardson, 25, of Wichita Falls, has been...
