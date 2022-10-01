Read full article on original website
Related
abc45.com
Major Power Outage Affecting Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There is currently a wide-spread power outage affecting large areas of Winston-Salem. Affected areas are mainly in the south and southwest portions of the city. Traffic lights are out at several major intersections. Duke Power and City Link are aware of the issue, and have advised that it may be several hours before power is restored.
abc45.com
Missing Woman in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are seeking public assistance in locating Mary Parker Watson, 68. She is approximately 5’06” in height and 160 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue denim pants, a brown jacket, white tennis shoes and a blue denim hat. Watson was last seen Monday...
abc45.com
One Shot in Leg at Winston-Salem Tavern
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Winston-Salem Police investigated a shooting at Second and Green Tavern located at 207 N. Green Street. Preliminary investigation revealed Christian Coleman, 33, was a patron at the business. Coleman was involved in a physical altercation with unknown suspect(s) in the parking lot of the business when he was shot in the leg. After this incident, Coleman was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem police looking for missing 7-year-old
UPDATE: Kelvin was found around 5:15 p.m. and reunited with his family. Winston-Salem officers are looking for missing 7-year-old Kelvin Sauvenell. Officers said Sauvenell is a special needs child and he was last seen outside of Hall Woodward Elementary School on Nicholson Road. Investigators believe he is wearing a green jacket, blue shoes, and gray sweatpants. If you have seen Sauvenell contact the Winston-Salem Police Department (336)-773-7700.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc45.com
Propane-Fueled Fire Levels Home in Snow Camp
SNOW CAMP, N.C. — On Monday at 12:03 p.m., Snow Camp Volunteer Fire Department Station 6 was dispatched to a report of a structure explosion on Quakenbush Rd. Units arrived to find a single-story residence fully engulfed in flames. Suppression efforts began immediately with the homeowner on scene. Thankfully, no occupants remained inside the building.
abc45.com
Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Reminder to Prevent Untarped Loads
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Beginning on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriffs will step up enforcement of Untarped Loads. Enforcement will be concentrated near the County landfill, located at 2701 Austin Quarter Rd. This area has been identified as the ‘Landfill Corridor.’. The Landfill Corridor includes Austin Quarter Rd., Saxapahaw-Bethlehem...
abc45.com
Man Arrested for Buchanan Road Shooting Death
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Monday, Greensboro Police arrested Leondre Omari Kwileek McCollum, 19, for the September 21 murder of Will Anthony Farmer. McCollum has been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
abc45.com
WSPD celebrates National Night Out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Outside the Peacehaven Baptist Church Tuesday night, one of a handful of National Night Out (NNO) events hosted by the Winston-Salem Police Department encouraging law enforcement and community partnerships. The Mayor, Police chief and several other elected officials spoke to community members tonight about the importance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc45.com
Shots Fired into Home Hospitalizes One
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at 2901 Trent Street. Preliminary investigation revealed Kanyah Creasy, 19, was inside the residence when unknown suspect(s) outside fired several rounds into the home. Creasy sustained a gunshot wound to her back. She was treated at a hospital for her non-life-threatening injury.
abc45.com
Lexington Main Street Restaurant Fire Under Investigation
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Lexington Fire Department responded to Brooker T's Café on Tuesday, September 27 for a fire. The restaurant sustained significant damage. Because of the firefighters' quick and effective response time however, neighboring businesses were only affected with minor smoke damage. During the blaze, the restaurant was closed with no one inside when firefighters arrived.
abc45.com
Randolph County Sheriffs Arrest One for Trespassing, Cocaine Possession
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to US HWY 64 W., Asheboro, on a trespassing call. The caller reported that Daniel Emmanuel Sturdivant, 32, was at this residence and no one should be on the property. Randolph Communications also advised that Sturdivant had an outstanding order for arrest.
abc45.com
Robbery Suspect at Large In Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday at 10:32 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to an armed robbery at Roses Express on 531 West Meadowview Road. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving by unknown means. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc45.com
High Point Man Arrested for Sword Assault
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday at roughly 8:00 p.m., High Point Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 301 E. Fairfield Road. Officers located a 51-year-old male victim who had been stabbed with a sword. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
abc45.com
Juveniles Lead Police on Chase in Stolen Vehicle
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday evening, Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported armed robbery at 4037 Lasley Drive. Upon arrival, Luke Charles Costello, 30, told officers that a group of four juveniles approached and assisted him with changing his tire on Monmouth Street. Once they finished, the juveniles asked Costello for a ride to Lasley Drive.
Comments / 0