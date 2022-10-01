Read full article on original website
Ex-rival player takes shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most likable guys in the NBA to most … but not to all. The Milwaukee Bucks star went viral for his comments this week on what he would like to do after he retires. Antetokounmpo said that he would like to enjoy a quiet retreat from the spotlight and mentioned one particular NBA player as an inspiration.
NBA GM survey picks Milwaukee Bucks to win 2022-23 title
The NBA released the results of its annual GM Survey , where the league's 30 general managers weigh in on 50 questions about teams, awards, personnel moves, position rankings and more. And for the first time since the survey began in the 2002-3 season, the GMs picked the Milwaukee Bucks to win the title.
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
Odell Beckham Jr. expresses interest in playing for Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are 3-1 on the season, but its offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is averaging just
Klay Thompson Reveals Mental Block Stopping Him From Japan Preseason Games
Klay Thompson wanted to play in Japan, but just mentally couldn't.
Heat reward reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro with four-year extension
Herro was the No. 13 pick in the 2019 draft and made an immediate impact on the Heat's run to the NBA Finals. He started five Finals games and scored the fourth-most playoff points of any rookie in NBA history, including 37 points in a narrow conference finals win over Boston.
