Why you could see your NYC rent go up
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rent is on the rise for around 1 million New York City apartments. A June vote allowed for rent increases in rent-stabilized units as of October 2022. The Rent Guidelines Board approved hikes of 3.25% for 1-year leases and 5% on 2-year leases for rent-stabilized units. Rent in regulated apartments was frozen in […]
Rent increases for rent-stabilized NYC apartments in effect
NEW YORK -- Rent increases for more than 2 million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments are now in effect.People who renew leases now through Sept. 30, 2023, could see an increase of 3.25% on one-year leases and 5% on two-year leases.It's the biggest hike in nearly a decade.READ MORE: NYC Rent Guidelines Board votes to increase rents of rent-stabilized apartmentsThe city's Rent Guidelines Board voted for the increases in June after rent hikes were paused or kept low for two years because of the pandemic.
What to Know About NYC Heat Laws
Love the sound of hissing radiators and knocking pipes in your New York City building? We've got great news. Heat season, the time of year when landlords are legally required to provide heat to tenants, kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through the end of May. For the...
American Express to explore headquarters sale, move
American Express has hired Cushman & Wakefield to weigh its office options as the financial giant ponders its footprint in Manhattan and beyond. A vast amount of prime space is at stake, much of it at Brookfield Property Partners’ 200 Vesey Street. Sources told The Real Deal that American...
Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression. Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values
As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
This Major Long Island Railroad Upgrade Will Make Your Next Trip Easier
After decades of debate and years of construction, one of the New York region's most important transportation projects is finally done, and it might just help out your next commute. This week, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the completion of a nearly 10-mile-long third track between Floral Park and Hicksville, New...
Facebook signs out of Midtown South
Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
Nursing Home Investor Snatches Up Queens Senior Living Facility for $49M
A nursing home investor picked up the Castle Senior Living facility in Forest Hills, Queens, for $49.5 million, property records show. Avi Lustig, under the firm Waldron Street Owner, purchased the two-building senior living facility at 108-15 Horace Harding Expressway and 108-25 Horace Harding Expressway from Midway Company, Bayberry Capital Group and Hi-Tech Pharmacal in a deal that closed Sept. 13, according to property records made public Tuesday.
“I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave
The conversion of the shuttered Skyline Hotel into a temporary shelter has long been at the center of conversations around the city’s care of homeless New Yorkers. Disliked by some Hell Kitchen locals because of security concerns and supported by others as a needed resource in New York’s housing crisis, the 10th Avenue shelter has […] The post “I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave appeared first on W42ST.
New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support LIHEAP
NEW YORK, N.Y. – As part of the recently passed temporary budget bill, New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said when funds ran out for this program, it put more than...
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Stone and stucco, panoramic water views, Eltingville, $2.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This single-family, five-bedroom, four-bath, storm and stucco Colonial-style home boasts panoramic water views, according to the listing on SILive.com. The home is located at 98 Seacrest Ave., Eltingville, and is priced at $2,735,000. The home features a top deck, top-of-the-line kitchen and appliances, and bedroom...
New York, New Jersey lawmakers propose hefty fees for drivers over NYC red-light camera debate
A battle over red light cameras leads to a war of words between New York and New Jersey lawmakers.
Two Long Island Law Firms Join Forces to Bolster Real Estate Tax Group
This week, attorneys and staff at Uniondale-based Koeppel Martone & Leistman (KML) joined the law firm of Forchelli Deegan Terrana (FDT) out of Mineola to create a more powerful real estate tax practice in a combined group. The senior partner at KML, Donald Leistman, will be joining FDT’s co-managing partner...
Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York
The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
Rupert Murdoch’s One Madison unit leads Manhattan luxury contracts
Rupert Murdoch is halfway out of the Related Companies’ Flatiron condo tower. The media mogul’s Unit 57A in One Madison asking $16 million was Manhattan’s priciest contract last week, according to Olshan Realty’s report on homes asking $4 million or more. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom unit in the property, developed along with HFZ Capital Group and CIM Group, spans over 3,000 square feet.
Hundreds more MTA buses to be equipped with cameras to catch lane violators
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Hundreds more MTA buses will soon be equipped with automated cameras to catch drivers violating bus lane rules throughout New York City. By the end of 2022, automated bus lane enforcement (ABLE) cameras will be installed on 300 additional buses across nine different routes in Staten Island, the Bronx, Queens and […]
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
What NYC renters need to know about getting landlords to turn the heat back on
Oct. 1 marks the beginning of heat season in New York City. The first day of October means heat season is officially here. Renters in New York City may soon be waking up to the smell of burning dust and the sound of old radiators clanking off the cobwebs. [ more › ]
