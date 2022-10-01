ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Stimulus update: $850 check must be claimed by the end of this month

By Cami Mondeaux
 4 days ago

Maine r esidents may be eligible to receive up to $850 in COVID-19 relief thanks to a surplus in the state’s budget, offering some financial assistance to address pandemic and inflation-induced economic strains.

About 858,000 Mainers will be eligible for a relief check so long as they fill out the necessary paperwork to claim their payments by the end of October. To qualify, applicants must be full-year residents of the state and file a 2021 Maine income tax return by Oct. 31.

“What this budget shows once again, through hard work and good faith negotiation, Democrats, Republicans, and independents can come together to do what is right for Maine people,” said Gov. Janet Mills. “And that we can do so without rancor or bitter partisanship that has sometimes divided Augusta in the past.”

Mills approved the distribution of the checks in April, proposing the financial relief to alleviate economic strain imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation. The total cost of the stimulus is estimated to cost a total of $729.3 million.

Applicants must have an annual income under $100,000 if filing individually or $200,00 if filing jointly in order to be eligible, according to the governor’s office . Eligible residents can not be filed as a dependent.

Residents will receive their checks based on the address on the 2021 Maine income tax return, and the money will be sent “on a rolling basis through the end of the year as returns are received," the state said.

Robert Humphrey
3d ago

This was a crooked well planned stimulus payout by the state of Maine , To include Governor Janet Mills 👎 . Exempting thousands of Maine residents from receiving the $ 850 -

