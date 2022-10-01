Read full article on original website
Michaels offers free weekly craft events this fall and winter
Fall and winter are the perfect setting for getting “crafty”, given all of the holidays and family gatherings that fall in October, November and December. And, if you’re feeling creative, head to Michaels for a fun afternoon on Sundays. Michaels’ popular Sunday Makebreak craft events offer a...
Child Find Notice 2022
If you are concerned about a student’s learning, contact your local school campus, district, or charter school. If you need assistance locating your local education agency, contact your regional Education Service Center. Child Find is a continuous process of public awareness activities. A student identified through child find is...
Swim Lessons Cancelled November 7 Through December 18 at East Portland Community Center
Due to extreme staff shortages, swim lessons will be canceled at East Portland Community Center from November 7 through December 18. The lessons are still available at Matt Dishman, Mt. Scott and Southwest community centers. The following link provides further details and an application: Aquatics Training Programs and Employment Opportunities.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.
