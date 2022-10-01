ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

I can’t get to my home on Pine Island. But I can see the damage from Hurricane Ian. Here’s how

By Special to the Miami Herald
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVAFY_0iIDdeUd00
A screenshot of the NOAA satellite image showing the damage to the coastal communities in Southwest Florida, including Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island and Sanibel and Captiva. [ Miami Herald and NOAA ]

If you live in one of the hurricane-ravaged areas of Southwest Florida like I do, and haven’t been able to get to your property to survey the damage because of high water, washed-out roads or gaps in bridges, there is help.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Geodetic Survey, whose mission is to survey the coastline and create nautical charts, is providing satellite images of hard-hit Southwest Florida coastal areas after Hurricane Ian swept through.

Go to ngs.noaa.gov, click on storm images and then click on Hurricane Ian (2022) to view an area that stretches from Marco Island on the south to Venice in the north. The images include views of storm-damaged areas in the Naples area, Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, and the barrier islands.

The island images for Sanibel, Captiva, and Pine Island to the north are especially interesting because these islands remain largely inaccessible to vehicles due to bridge and road damage.

Once you arrive at the website, zero in on your neighborhood and keep enlarging until you find your home, business or lot. Although the images start to blur the more you enlarge them, you will be able to see if your house or business is still standing, whether it still has a roof and other details. At my house on Pine Island, for example, I can see that part of the garage roof is missing, the roof of the shed has been peeled back, the gazebo is missing, the kayak dock has slammed into the boatlift and something has fallen on the orange truck in the driveway.

What you won’t be able to determine from the satellite pictures is whether water or wind got inside your property. I’ve been told my back lanai, which is nearest the canal, is swimming in mud, but you won’t be able to see that degree of detail. In St. James City on the southern tip of Pine Island, you can see debris fields where structures have been swept away, submerged boats in the canals, and boats broken free of their moorings sitting sideways in canals. The satellite images will allow you to see if your boat is still on its lift or anchored at your dock.

In Matlacha, an eclectic enclave of colorful cottages, art galleries, fish houses, restaurants, and shops on the road to Pine Island, you can see the washed-out road before the draw bridge, empty spaces where some buildings were destroyed and a huge debris field.

The National Geodetic Survey was established in 1807 by President Thomas Jefferson as the Survey of the Coast. Its mission was the same as it is now: to survey the coast to ensure safer maritime activity. The first geodetic satellite was launched in 1962.

Geodesy is the science that measures and determines positions of points on the earth’s surface to understand the planet’s geometric shape, position in space and gravity. During a 1970 reorganization, the geodetic survey became part of NOAA.

Mimi Whitefield, a former foreign correspondent for the Miami Herald, lives on Pine Island. She evacuated before the storm hit. Reach her at miamimimiw@gmail.com

• • •

Tampa Bay Times Hurricane Ian coverage

HOW TO HELP: Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims.

FEMA: Floridians hurt by Ian can now apply for FEMA assistance. Here’s how.

THE STORM HAS PASSED: Now what? Safety tips for returning home.

POST-STORM QUESTIONS: After Hurricane Ian, how to get help with fallen trees, food, damaged shelter.

WEATHER EFFECTS: Hurricane Ian was supposed to slam Tampa Bay head on. What happened?

WHAT TO DO IF HURRICANE DAMAGES YOUR HOME: Stay calm, then call your insurance company.

SCHOOLS: Will schools reopen quickly after Hurricane Ian passes? It depends.

MORE STORM COVERAGE: Get ready and stay informed at tampabay.com/hurricane.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
Tampa Bay Times

Will Hurricane Ian cut Florida’s Gulf Coast boom short?

Hurricanes have always posed an inevitable threat to Florida. But the risk hasn’t detered the droves of people who have flocked to the state since the start of the pandemic. From Tampa to Naples, the state’s Gulf Coast has become a national real estate hot spot with its alluring beaches and relative affordability compared to larger cities. Out of the top 10 fastest-growing housing markets this year, half are on Florida’s west coast with Fort Myers holding the top spot, according to federal data.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida clears way for jobless benefits after Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE -State officials have taken steps to make it easier for people in areas affected by Hurricane Ian to receive unemployment benefits, as recovery efforts from the massive storm continued Monday and the death toll mounted. The state, in part, temporarily eliminated what is known as a “waiting week” before...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Island#Hurricanes#Earth#National Geodetic Survey#Captiva
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane Ian showed the helpers are real

In a crisis, platitudes and clichés circulate, blasting a dose of truth in a digestible pill. Amid Hurricane Ian’s aftermath, Tampa Bay has “dodged a bullet.” Down south, we’ve seen areas that look like “a bomb went off.”. And we’ve wrapped ourselves in the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Tampa Bay Times

Headline goes here | Letters

Everyone in hurricane country wants to know: How big? How strong? Will it hit my area? But as Hurricanes Ian and Charley dramatically demonstrated, when a storm is in the Gulf of Mexico, no one truly knows. A multitude of changing atmospheric conditions can affect their strength, size and path. Thus, we need to focus on the cone of uncertainty. Ian landed within the southern area of the cone. NOAA got it right. Officials need to stress that residents must be prepared to fend for themselves for up to five days in evacuation areas. Part of living in Florida means preparation and occasionally disrupting one’s daily schedule between May and December.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Many Florida schools plan to reopen, but those in hard hit areas remain closed

The big story: Hurricane Ian might be past, but its wreckage continues to affect several communities in its path. Schools in the hardest hit areas of Lee and Collier counties continue to assess the damage. Lee had no immediate plan to reopen, the Fort Myers News-Press reports, while Collier prepared to begin classes Thursday, the Naples Daily News reports. Schools in Manatee County expected to restart classes Tuesday, while Sarasota County schools planned to remain closed until further notice, the Herald-Tribune reports. Schools also are closed indefinitely in Charlotte County, the Charlotte Sun reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

Wiggle Worm is a 5-year-old male dog of unknown breed. Despite his name, he is quite well behaved. He is calm, gentle, walks well on a leash, knows basic commands and politely takes treats. He likes being petted and giving kisses. Although he’s loving with humans, Wiggle Worm would do best as the only animal in the home. He was recently diagnosed with a heart murmur, and shelter staff will discuss managing this. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy