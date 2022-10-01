Read full article on original website
kpug1170.com
Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
KOMO News
Officials looking to determine how 'human-caused' Bolt Creek fire started
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Officials announced over the weekend the Bolt Creek fire was “human-caused." “They have determined through evidence that is was human-caused, but we don’t know the circumstances beyond that," Bolt Creek Fire Public Information Officer Amanda Monthei said on Monday. “Now it's just a matter of determining whether it was accidental, incidental or in fact arson.”
'Human-caused' Bolt Creek Fire is now 36% contained, nears 12,500 acres
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Western Washington Incident Management Team confirmed the Bolt Creek Fire was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire has grown to approximately 12,486 acres and is 36% contained. The fire is continuing to spread into the Wild Sky Wildnerness, primarily around Eagle Rock north of Skykomish. The exact origin and cause details are still under investigation.
KOMO News
SR 20 fully blocked in Oak Harbor Tuesday night for fatal collision
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Washington State Patrol said both directions of SR 20 in Oak Harbor are blocked Tuesday night while troopers investigate a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a car. The collision happened on SR 20 near SW 6th Ave in Oak Harbor around 9:30 p.m. All...
KOMO News
'Can't even sleep:' Kirkland residents want something done with construction noise
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland residents living near a large mixed use project located at 12055 Slater Ave. Northeast, near Totem Lake, say the construction is now impacting their quality of life. Overnight Monday into Tuesday, residents told KOMO News that the noise and vibration coming from their construction site...
Seattle Fire Department responds to collision involving dump truck
Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a collision involving a car and a dump truck on Tuesday morning. The collision occurred at about 10 a.m. in the 11000 block of Aurora Avenue North. According to @SeattleFire, two occupants of the car were trapped inside. Crews worked to remove...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters investigating intentionally set fires in Pioneer Square, CID
SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department and the Seattle Police Department are warning of an uptick in intentionally set fires in Seattle's Pioneer Square and Chinatown-International District neighborhoods. Seattle fire said seven fires were set on Oct. 2. They said most of the fires occurred during the hours of...
My Clallam County
Trauma to beached remains consistent with plane crash victim, fingerprints could solve case soon
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County investigators are still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at the time said foul play was not suspected, but on Tuesday Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King gave more insight.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King County uses ‘Antifa tactics’ against reporter covering homeless shelter expansion
With emotions already running high in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District over King County’s plans to expand an existing shelter into a “megaplex” of homeless, mental health, and addiction services, one of the region’s most recognized reporters on these issues was banned from Tuesday morning’s media tour of the site.
Whatcom County peak in Twin Sisters mountain range gets its official name
The mountain, which reportedly had not been previously named, is 6,480 feet tall and located approximately a half mile south of the South Twin.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Mason County (Mason County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported on Sunday night in Mason County. The officials reported that the crash happened on the southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the motorcyclist and his passenger were taken to Harborview Medical...
Troopers reported clocking him doing 114 mph on I-5 in Whatcom ... until he ran out of gas
The motorcycle he was riding was reported stolen out of Bellingham.
Here’s how the Port of Bellingham is responding to increased crime rates in Whatcom County
“Providing a safe environment for Port customers, Port employees and community members is a top priority for the Port.”
myeverettnews.com
Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay
Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
MyNorthwest.com
WA homeless program showing early signs of helping those living off highways
The fire under the Ship Canal Bridge last week highlighted just how dangerous it can be to have freeways and homeless encampments so close together, not just for camp residents, but for travelers. That camp is now being evaluated and addressed by the state government under a new program that is already showing positive results.
KOMO News
King County city named third-best place to live in country, per Money Magazine
One city in King County was ranked No. 3 among the best cities to live in the country in a new Money Magazine report. Kirkland claimed bronze in the competition, which is judged by economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie. Atlanta took home the No. 1 slot, followed by Tempe, Ariz.
q13fox.com
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges
Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
KOMO News
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
Man airlifted with burns covering 80% of his body after propane explosion at Olympia marina
An explosion at an Olympia marina Sunday afternoon damaged several boats and sent one person to the hospital. Investigators are looking into the cause of the explosion after the victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Firefighters with the Olympia Fire Department tweeted at 7:48 p.m. Sunday that...
