ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kpug1170.com

Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
SKYKOMISH, WA
KOMO News

Officials looking to determine how 'human-caused' Bolt Creek fire started

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Officials announced over the weekend the Bolt Creek fire was “human-caused." “They have determined through evidence that is was human-caused, but we don’t know the circumstances beyond that," Bolt Creek Fire Public Information Officer Amanda Monthei said on Monday. “Now it's just a matter of determining whether it was accidental, incidental or in fact arson.”
SKYKOMISH, WA
KING 5

'Human-caused' Bolt Creek Fire is now 36% contained, nears 12,500 acres

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Western Washington Incident Management Team confirmed the Bolt Creek Fire was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire has grown to approximately 12,486 acres and is 36% contained. The fire is continuing to spread into the Wild Sky Wildnerness, primarily around Eagle Rock north of Skykomish. The exact origin and cause details are still under investigation.
SKYKOMISH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snohomish, WA
County
Snohomish County, WA
County
King County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bolt Creek Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
myeverettnews.com

Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay

Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges

Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KENT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy