Read full article on original website
Related
Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter. “That...
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
Bill Belichick drops intriguing hint on possibility of adding QB after Patriots’ loss to Packers
There is so much uncertainty at the moment with regards to the quarterback situation of the New England Patriots, especially after their 27-24 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked after the contest whether the Patriots are going to at least entertain the idea of adding a quarterback before Week 5.
Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers
Tom Brady made sure to give the respect and credit that Patrick Mahomes is due after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers, 41-31, with Mahomes playing a starring role once again with three touchdowns and just one interception. The 27-year-old […] The post Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a moment that sent shivers down the spines of NFL fans across the world. Now, the Dolphins star has received a shocking warning from the doctor credited with first finding CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players. Dr. […] The post Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
Tom Brady scores a win for himself even in Tampa Bay’s loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Even in a loss, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady still managed to score a minor victory for himself. According to OptaSTATS, Brady just became the first player in the history of the NFL to pull off the performance he just had in the Bucs’ 41-31defeat at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas […] The post Tom Brady scores a win for himself even in Tampa Bay’s loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders
Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to another victory on Sunday, continuing his impressive unbeaten run in 2022 since taking over for Dak Prescott. The win over the Washington Commanders improved Rush to 3-0 on the year and 4-0 in his career as the Cowboys’ QB. In the process, Rush set some franchise history, becoming […] The post Cooper Rush reacts to setting Cowboys QB history in win over Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached
Patrick Mahomes is without a question an elite quarterback, and he’s showing that anew this season, with one excellent performance after another. In Week 4’s assignment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback even reached 20,000 career passing yards in a manner never before done in the NFL […] The post Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury
The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
Baker Mayfield’s major problem he can’t ignore anymore
Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers have not had a good start to the season. Mayfield has struggled to adapt to the Panthers offense, and the Panthers have struggled to consistently move the ball as a result. This has seen the Panthers emerge with a 1-3 record through four games, with multiple ugly outings on offense in tow.
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett gets brutally honest on Melvin Gordon’s fumbling issues
It appears that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is dealing with a bad case of fumbilitis. Gordon had yet another lost fumble in Sunday’s 32-23 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett commented about Gordon’s struggles with ball security this season following the game and basically said […] The post Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett gets brutally honest on Melvin Gordon’s fumbling issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lamar Jackson reacts to John Harbaugh’s go-for-it decision after loss to Bills
The Baltimore Ravens blew yet another massive lead on their home field, losing to the Buffalo Bills 23-20. The Ravens led the game 20-3 in the second quarter and did not score again Sunday. Late in the fourth quarter with the game tied 20-20, Baltimore was facing a 4th and Goal from inside the two yard line. Coach Harbaugh decided to go for it instead of taking the easy field goal. Lamar Jackson threw an interception on the play.
Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter
Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
Giants on the verge of reuniting with multiple Pro Bowler after taking down Bears
The New York Giants are surprisingly 3-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, but they can’t still be regarded as a serious threat to the rest of the NFL. Perhaps a familiar place could help the Giants, particularly their defense, to sustain their form following a 20-12 victory at home over the Chicago Bears Sunday. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, former Giants safety Landon Collins is paying New York a visit, with both sides apparently trying to be partner up again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tom Brady will be absolutely shocked at Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley’s sudden retirement decision
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just got another blow to their receiving core. New acquisition Cole Beasley has surprisingly decided to retire from the NFL. According to Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the 33-year-old Beasley has decided to call it a career. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” said Beasley’s agent, Justin Turner.
4 bold predictions for Steelers’ Kenny Pickett after replacing Mitchell Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin finally relented and inserted rookie QB Kenny Pickett into an NFL regular season game. Will Pickett be the permanent starter moving forward? What can we expect from him? Here are our bold predictions for Kenny Pickett after he replaced Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4. The age of Kenny Pickett […] The post 4 bold predictions for Steelers’ Kenny Pickett after replacing Mitchell Trubisky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh explains controversial decision to not kick easy FG in tie game vs. Bills
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills. The catch is the game was tied, and an easy field goal for Justin Tucker would have given the Ravens a 23-20 lead. Instead, star quarterback Lamar Jackson was […] The post Ravens coach John Harbaugh explains controversial decision to not kick easy FG in tie game vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown posts picture hugging Tom Brady’s wife Gisele on Instagram
When it comes to Antonio Brown, just expect the unexpected. Brown has found himself in the middle of controversy again when a video surfaced recently of him showing incredibly alarming behavior in a Dubai swimming pool. It does not stop there. In an odd follow-up to that, Antonio Brown tried to blame everyone but himself […] The post Antonio Brown posts picture hugging Tom Brady’s wife Gisele on Instagram appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0