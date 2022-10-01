ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) ruled out vs. Packers

By Sportsnaut
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will miss Sunday’s game at Green Bay with a knee injury.

The Patriots (1-2) downgraded Meyers from questionable to out on Saturday for the Week 4 showdown with the Packers (2-1).

Meyers, 25, also sat out last weekend’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

He has 13 catches for 150 yards with no touchdowns in two games this season, and 181 receptions for 2,104 yards and two scores in 48 games (28 starts) over four seasons with New England.

The Patriots previously ruled out quarterback Mac Jones (ankle), offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (thumb) and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder).

–Field Level Media

