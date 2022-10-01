Read full article on original website
Related
wincountry.com
Prosecutors drop charges against Cummings after witness fails to show for court hearing
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Charges have been dropped against a 26-year-old man in connection with an alleged kidnapping and shooting incident on September 10. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Schwalm moved to dismiss all charges against Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings after the alleged victim failed to appear for a preliminary examination.
wincountry.com
Sister in 3 sibling double murder trial to be released from jail
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A three-sibling double murder case: one acquitted, one convicted, and one leaving jail. As the youngest sibling, Tikario Taylor-McMillion was found not guilty by a jury last week, his sister Tonesha now expected to be released from jail as of Monday, October 3. According...
wincountry.com
Kalamazoo officials say absentee ballots were taken from mailboxes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Absentee ballots for the November 8 General Election were mailed late last week and should be arriving now at homes in the City of Kalamazoo, if they haven’t already. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling says they don’t know if it was election tampering...
wincountry.com
Kalamazoo County Commissioners to distribute more covid relief funding during Tuesday meeting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Commissioners are set to hand out more American Rescue Plan money at their meeting Tuesday evening, October 4, as they near the end of their process for the distribution of the one-time Covid relief funding from Washington. Nearly $6-million would be spent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wincountry.com
City of Kalamazoo continues to work on more affordable housing
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As Kalamazoo County has its housing program, the city of Kalamazoo is also doing what it can to create more affordable housing. And while the county’s effort is supported by a voter supported Millage, the city is paying for theirs with money from The Foundation For Excellence and Covid Relief Funding: Both which rely on private developers and outside agencies to put up the bulk of the funding, and assist with gap funding, says City Planning Director Antonio Mitchell.
Comments / 0