Beloit, WI

Police: Beloit 4-year-old killed by car

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries.

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a nearby hospital, though their condition was unknown at the time of this writing.

All parties are reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…

