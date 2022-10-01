Police: Beloit 4-year-old killed by car

UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries.

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a nearby hospital, though their condition was unknown at the time of this writing.

All parties are reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…

