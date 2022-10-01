44 deaths confirmed as of Saturday due to Ian: FDLE

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials on Saturday confirmed 44 deaths associated with Hurricane Ian.

Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following autopsy after confirming the death is storm-related.

Lake County: 1 death

Sarasota County: 3 deaths

Manatee County: 1 death

Volusia County: 5 deaths

Collier County: 3 deaths

Lee County: 30 deaths

Hendry County: 1 death

Causes of death range from drowning to blunt-force trauma due to storm debris. Traffic accidents involving hydroplaning are also recorded, as well as a fall during the installation of storm shutters.

Most of the victims were over 50 years of age, with the youngest being 22.

An 82-year-old Lee County man was found unresponsive and had a history of poor health, but was included in the list. Another elderly man in Sarasota County reportedly died because he wasn't able to access his oxygen tank.

Other reported deaths included a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.

