Iran to investigate death of schoolgirl in early days of protests
Iranian prosecutors have opened an investigation into the death of a teenage girl, killed during the early days of protests in Tehran, who has become an icon for the anti-government movement. The popular uprising against Iran’s theocratic rulers was sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Spain passes law to bring ‘dignity’ to Franco-era victims
Five decades after the death of General Franco, and three years after the Spanish dictator’s remains were finally removed from his hulking mausoleum outside Madrid, the country’s senate has approved legislation intended to bring “justice, reparation and dignity” to the victims of the civil war and subsequent dictatorship.
