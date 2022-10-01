Watch live: Florida Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Fort Myers on Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Saturday regarding Hurricane Ian. The briefing is scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Southwest Florida coast Wednesday where torrential storm surge and rain left behind a trail of destruction across the state.

Now a post-tropical cyclone, Ian's maximum sustained winds decreased to near 35 mph over the waters east of North Carolina and Virginia. Additional weakening is expected, and Ian is forecast to dissipate over south-central Virginia by tonight, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Ian:DeSantis bristles when questioned whether state could have been better prepared

Rescue efforts:FSU drone team, FAMU faculty assist with Hurricane Ian search and rescue efforts

Destruction and desperation:See Hurricane Ian damage city by city across Florida

Watch livestreams of the briefing here.