WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Hurricane Ian after surveying damage in Florida
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. The event is scheduled to...
Thousands still without power in Florida as Hurricane Ian rescues continue
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes pressed on Tuesday. The number of storm-related deaths has risen in recent days because of the dangers posed by cleaning...
Federal officials promise major disaster aid for Hurricane Ian survivors
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
As Ian’s remnants move offshore, dangers persist in storm’s wake
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida...
Top Republicans believe Senate victory possible despite candidate controversy
NEW YORK (AP) — Leading Republicans are entering the final month of the midterm campaign increasingly optimistic that a Senate majority is within reach even as a dramatic family fight in Georgia clouds one of the party’s biggest pickup opportunities. And as some Democrats crow on social media...
Thousands of California wells dry up amid megadrought
FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California’s drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
Pine Island residents recount horror of being trapped as Ian bore down
PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The...
Rising rivers threaten inland Florida towns with flooding after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian’s passage, water levels have gone up...
Ian makes landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 hurricane
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
WATCH: Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’ as Hurricane Fiona recovery continues
PONCE, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to “rebuild it all” after arriving in Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player...
Justices mull latest challenge to landmark voting rights law
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday took up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States and seemed likely to divide the court along ideological lines. The justices heard two hours of arguments in the latest showdown over...
LISTEN: Supreme Court hears arguments on Alabama election redistricting
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared open Tuesday to making it harder to create majority Black electoral districts, in an Alabama case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States. Listen to the arguments in the player above. The justices...
Republican senate nominee Herschel Walker promises lawsuit over report he paid for abortion
DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
WATCH LIVE: Arizona’s U.S. Senate candidates face off in 2022 debate
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Senate candidates Mark Kelly, Blake Masters and Marc Victor are expected to hold a debate on Thursday evening. The event is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the debate in the player above. A year ago, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs...
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated...
Biden administration scales back student debt cancellation; GOP states sue to halt plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
Judge dismisses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis
A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires’ disease. Judge Elizabeth Kelly took action three months after the Michigan Supreme Court said a one-judge grand jury had no authority to issue indictments.
