Bronx, NY

ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
NJ.com

Red Sox sound interested in re-signing ex-Yankees prospect

His season may be over. But his time with the Red Sox could be just beginning. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Boston placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the injured list Monday with lower back spasms, essentially ending his 2022 season. But according to the Boston Globe, Refsnyder...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension

Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Fan who caught Judge's 62nd HR unsure what he'll do with it

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Dealing with illness

Torres was removed from Monday's lineup against the Rangers since he's under the weather, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Torres was scratched from the lineup just over an hour before first pitch, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench for the series opener in Texas. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of the Yankees' final two regular-season games.
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Heads to bench

Carroll is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers. While Carroll has started against the last four lefties Arizona has faced, he will head to the bench in the second-to-last game of the season with southpaw Eric Lauer on the hill for Milwaukee. Jordan Luplow is starting in left field and batting second.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Three hits including homer in loss

Franco went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and triple in Monday's loss to the Red Sox. Franco launched a leadoff homer off Rich Hill to open Monday's contest, giving the Rays an early 1-0 lead. He later added a single and a triple in the contest. The homer was his sixth of the season and first since July 2. Since returning from the 10-day injured list Sept. 9, Franco has produced a .322 average with a homer, a triple, eight doubles, 10 RBI, 12 runs and three stolen bases over 86 at-bats in 24 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Robert Dugger: Booted from 40-man

Dugger (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment Tuesday. Dugger has been on the shelf since Aug. 5 due to a shoulder injury. He gave up five earned runs while walking nine and striking out seven in 7.2 innings across four rehab appearances.
CINCINNATI, OH

