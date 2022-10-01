Read full article on original website
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
How-To: Farm Cannabis In NY using a Multi-Stage Micro-GroweryFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Aaron Judge's Historic 62nd Home RunTerry MansfieldBronx, NY
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Yankees’ Aaron Judge celebrated with family, teammates after record-setting home run
ARLINGTON, Texas — Every Yankees player, manager Aaron Boone and his coaching staff, the support staff gathered in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late Tuesday night after 18 innings of baseball. First came a 5-4 Yankees win, then a 3-2 loss that felt like a victory during...
Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Reveals Identity
The well-positioned fan came up with the prized souvenir on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
Red Sox’s Alex Cora is set to jump on Mets’ playoff bandwagon
Politics makes strange bedfellows. So do the MLB playoffs. The Boston Red Sox are in last place in the American League East, but manager Alex Cora has a rooting interest in the postseason as he gets ready to jump on the New York Mets bandwagon. Why, you ask? Because blood...
Red Sox sound interested in re-signing ex-Yankees prospect
His season may be over. But his time with the Red Sox could be just beginning. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Boston placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the injured list Monday with lower back spasms, essentially ending his 2022 season. But according to the Boston Globe, Refsnyder...
Ex-Yankees coach could be lock as Phillies manager after clinching NL wild card
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The Phillies did more than just clinch a playoff spot with Monday’s 3-0 win over the Houston Astros. Philadelphia may have also guaranteed Rob Thomson returns next season as manager. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. When Philadelphia...
Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension
Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
Fan who caught Judge's 62nd HR unsure what he'll do with it
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers on list of potential replacements for White Sox’s Tony La Russa
The White Sox are looking for a new manager following Monday’s retirement of Tony La Russa, who stepped down due to health reasons. Replacing a three-time World Series champion and four-time manager of the year is never easy. But the Chicago Tribune named Girardi as one of 12 potential...
Braves’ Hall of Famer trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East title
Another win for Greg Maddux. The Hall-of-Fame right-hander turned to Twitter Tuesday to celebrate the Atlanta Braves clinching the National League East division title. In doing so, he trolled the New York Mets in the process. Even after 2 decades it’s still nice to see the @Braves beat the @NewYorkMets...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Dealing with illness
Torres was removed from Monday's lineup against the Rangers since he's under the weather, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Torres was scratched from the lineup just over an hour before first pitch, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench for the series opener in Texas. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of the Yankees' final two regular-season games.
The Yankees’ secret weapon heading into the post-season
The New York Yankees were unsure if veteran slugger Matt Carpenter would recover in time to feature during the playoffs, but he might just end up being their secret weapon on the offensive side. Carpenter helped spark an offensive masterclass before going down due to a fractured foot from a...
Yankees’ 9 players on hot seat for playoff roster: Aroldis Chapman, Matt Carpenter, more
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone answered carefully. Former closer Aroldis Chapman had yet another shaky outing in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Orioles, walking three of the five hitters he faced, including one with the bases loaded. “We’ll continue to look for spots to get guys...
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Heads to bench
Carroll is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers. While Carroll has started against the last four lefties Arizona has faced, he will head to the bench in the second-to-last game of the season with southpaw Eric Lauer on the hill for Milwaukee. Jordan Luplow is starting in left field and batting second.
Yankees announcer Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez to call postseason games for ESPN
Just when you thought the KayRod Cast was done for the season. Sports Business Journal reports YES Network announcer Michael Kay and former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez will be returning for the playoffs. Kay and Rodriguez are both under contract to return next year for another slate of...
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Three hits including homer in loss
Franco went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and triple in Monday's loss to the Red Sox. Franco launched a leadoff homer off Rich Hill to open Monday's contest, giving the Rays an early 1-0 lead. He later added a single and a triple in the contest. The homer was his sixth of the season and first since July 2. Since returning from the 10-day injured list Sept. 9, Franco has produced a .322 average with a homer, a triple, eight doubles, 10 RBI, 12 runs and three stolen bases over 86 at-bats in 24 games.
iheart.com
Machado & Myers On Padres Mets "This Team's Built To Stack Up With Anybody"
At long last we know, the San Diego Padres will face the New York Mets in the wild card playoffs. Manny Machado and Wil Myers discussed facing the Mets in the first round, plus Myers on his new Petco Park home run record and if Machado will ever catch him.
How about 70 home runs for Yankees’ Aaron Judge: What could’ve been
Time for some fun with numbers. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads MLB with 61 home runs this season. That ties the club and American League mark set 61 years ago by Roger Maris in 1961. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge has four games left...
CBS Sports
Reds' Robert Dugger: Booted from 40-man
Dugger (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment Tuesday. Dugger has been on the shelf since Aug. 5 due to a shoulder injury. He gave up five earned runs while walking nine and striking out seven in 7.2 innings across four rehab appearances.
