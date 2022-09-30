Read full article on original website
EDs see more patients leaving without care: study
Patients left emergency departments without being seen at record rates in 2021, according to a study published Sept. 30 in JAMA Network Open. Researchers affiliated with New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University and the Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan collected monthly "left without being seen" measures from the EHR vendor Epic. The study spanned 2017, when 365 hospital emergency departments reported this data in Epic, to 2021, when 1,769 hospitals reported.
Healthcare consumers conditioned not to shop for best prices, study says
Sixty-four percent of Americans have never sought out pricing for healthcare services, according to an Oct. 4 survey from Akasa revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. The survey, commissioned by Akasa and conducted by YouGov, fielded responses from 2,026 Americans between March 9 and 14. Fifty-eight percent of respondents...
Where telehealth use is up, down: 7 takeaways
Telehealth utilization grew in three of the four U.S. census regions with the greatest increase occurring in the West, according to FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker. The tracker acquired utilization data by measuring telehealth's share of all medical claim lines, by U.S. region from June to July. Seven takeaways:
A single health system among 100 big companies with competitive pay
Tech reigns supreme and healthcare providers are scant when it comes to competitive compensation among companies with more than 500 employees, according to workplace review site Comparably's 6th annual list of Best Companies for Compensation, released Oct. 4. Big tech dominates the top-rated companies. Rounding out the top five after...
86% of consumers are concerned about health benefits, survey says
An overwhelming majority of U.S. consumers are concerned about high costs affecting their access to healthcare, increasing medical debt and the lack of mental health coverage. Research firms Gravie and Wakefield Research surveyed 1,000 people across the U.S. regarding their outlook on the current state of health benefits, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
How health system CIOs are cutting costs, rethinking operational efficiency
When companies consider cost-cutting measures, it often results in layoffs, but health system CIOs are looking inward at their IT vendors, contracts and partnerships to assess different ways to optimize their workforce, which can save their health systems money in the long run. Becker's asked five health system CIOs: What...
HHS invests $27M to expand pediatric mental healthcare
HHS is awarding nearly $27 million to improve and expand mental healthcare for children. The funds will help pediatric patients get the mental healthcare they need and strengthen pediatric mental health services in emergency departments and schools, according to an Oct. 3 news release. The Health Resources and Services Administration...
Amylyx's ALS drug will cost $158K for annual supply
A recently approved amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment will be $158,000 for a year's supply, the product's manufacturer said in a Sept. 30 investor conference call, according to The New York Times. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' ALS drug, Relyvrio, has had a bumpy path. In March, an FDA panel argued that the data...
Infection preventionists should still mask in patient care areas, APIC says
The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology urges all infection preventionists to maintain mandatory mask requirement policies for all healthcare employees in patient care areas despite the CDC's recent guidance shift. In September, the CDC lifted the mandatory masking recommendation for healthcare workers, instead recommending facilities use its...
Health insurance costs could help curb rising consumer price index
Insurance companies' lower profit margins could have a dampening effect on the consumer price index, Bloomberg reported Oct. 3. Omair Sharif, founder and president of Inflation Insights told Bloomberg's "Odd Lots" podcast that health insurance data released in the coming months could have an impact on the consumer price index.
9 RCM headlines from September to know
From name changes to the introduction of new platforms, here are nine RCM stories Becker's reported in September:. 1. A report from the Health Management Academy and sponsored by R1 RCM identified four key reasons health systems pursue revenue cycle partnerships. 2. Advata, the data analytics spinoff from Renton, Wash.-based...
HHS reports potential positive impact Inflation Reduction Act will have on prescription drug prices
Two new HHS reports illustrate the potential positive impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on lowering prescription drug prices. According to a Sept. 30 news release, the Price Increases for Prescription Drugs and Trends in Prescription Drug Spending reports track rising drug costs from 2016 to 2022, providing information on how Medicare beneficiaries gain a measure of protection against rising drug prices.
Fortune names Karen Lynch, CVS Health CEO, most powerful woman in business again
For the second year in a row, Fortune has declared CVS Health CEO and president Karen Lynch the No. 1 most powerful woman in business. Fortune's 2022 "Most Powerful Women in Business" list includes national and international executives for the first time. Ms. Lynch became CEO Feb. 1, 2021, after...
AstraZeneca to acquire DNA medicine company
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the drugmaker AstraZeneca, plans to acquire LogicBio Therapeutics, a gene therapy company. AstraZeneca's offer price is $2.07 per share, the company said in an Oct. 3 news release, making the premium 660 percent and the total purchase price $68 million, according to the Boston Business Journal. Both boards of directors have approved the transaction, which is planned to finalize within four to six weeks.
Despite its $3M drugs, Bluebird Bio may not survive
Bluebird Bio sells two of the most expensive drugs on the market, both priced at about $3 million per patient, but they may not be enough to keep the business afloat, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 3. Since August, the FDA has approved two of the Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech...
Oracle implements changes to Cerner employee benefits
Oracle has changed some PTO benefits for certain Cerner employees who are classified as hourly, the Kansas City Business Journal reported Sept. 30. Prior to Oracle acquiring Cerner, employees had access to flexible PTO, acquiring up to 25 days for those who had worked at the company for more than 10 years, but that will now change for hourly employees.
Ochsner physicians share insights to optimize safety, quality metrics
Experts from New Orleans-based Ochsner Health detail their methods for monitoring patient safety and quality metrics in a new book. Optimizing Widely Reported Hospital Quality and Safety Grades is a "playbook" for healthcare systems to understand and improve publicly reported metrics, according to an Oct. 3 news release from the health system.
Children’s National Hospital Announces Partnership with Clearway Health
BOSTON (Oct. 03, 2022) – Clearway Health is honored to be selected by Children’s National Hospital (CNH) as their specialty pharmacy partner to improve medication access, adherence and clinical outcomes for pediatric patients with complex chronic conditions. “As the nation’s children’s hospital, Children’s National leads the future of...
Concordance partners with software company on ecosystem for supply visibility
Concordance Healthcare Solutions, a Tiffin, Ohio-based medical supplier, will partner with software company Palantir Technologies "to power the first, fully integrated medical supply chain ecosystem," the companies said Oct. 3. In an effort to strengthen the supply chain and its lack of transparency, Concordance and Palantir are launching a platform...
Digital health funding sees a sharp decline in Q3
Digital health companies raised $2.2 billion across 125 deals in the third quarter, marking the smallest funding quarter for all of 2022, according to the latest quarterly report from Rock Health. Three digital health funding trends to know:. Digital health funding slowed in the first quarter, with companies bringing in...
