Over the summer, colleagues in the Duke Regional Hospital Ambulatory Care Unit put up a bulletin board to capture the books they were reading. Each week, more titles appeared on the wall – books like “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “The Girl on the Train,” and “Apples Never Fall.” After a reader finished a book, they returned to the board and added star stickers corresponding to how much they liked a book.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO