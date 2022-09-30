ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

In It For Life: Hear from Student Voices in Duke’s Climate Community

As part of the two-day Duke Climate Commitment announcement, events on Friday, Sept. 30 focused on student-led discussions. The day began with live recordings of two student climate podcasts “Energy Terminal” and “Operation Climate.” Student hosts interviewed Duke alums working on climate issues – Claire Wang ’19, international climate policy expert, and Haroon Inam ’84 and ’86, chief technology officer of SmartWires.
Trustees Hold Fall Meeting, Look Toward Campaign

At its quarterly meeting, the Duke University Board of Trustees began a year-long program of strategic engagement focused on Duke’s upcoming comprehensive fundraising campaign. The program, which includes participation by students, faculty and administrators, aims to build a shared understanding of the campaign and its goals and priorities. Friday’s...
Elevating Duke's Focus on Climate Change

President Vincent Price and Toddi Steelman, the Stanback Dean of the Nicholas School of the Environment, discuss Duke University's climate commitment. Discover how Duke is uniting the university’s education, research, operations and public service missions to pursue climate change solutions together. Learn more about this important mission at the...
Two Duke faculty have won the NIH’s prestigious Pioneer Award

DURHAM, N.C. – Two Duke professors are among just eight scholars nationwide who have been awarded prestigious Pioneer Awards this year from the National Institutes of Health. The five-year, $3.5 million grants will go to Kafui Dzirasa, M.D., Ph.D, the K. Ranga Rama Krishnan associate professor of psychiatry &...
Books of Lasting Influence

Over the summer, colleagues in the Duke Regional Hospital Ambulatory Care Unit put up a bulletin board to capture the books they were reading. Each week, more titles appeared on the wall – books like “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “The Girl on the Train,” and “Apples Never Fall.” After a reader finished a book, they returned to the board and added star stickers corresponding to how much they liked a book.
3 Ways to Avoid Getting Overcommitted

In his role as Duke Vice Provost for Faculty Advancement, Abbas Benmamoun is often approached by faculty members who tell him about a new idea they’d like to pursue, or a potential collaboration they’ve been asked to join. While listening to colleagues weigh their often exciting options, Benmamoun...
DURHAM, NC

