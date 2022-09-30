Read full article on original website
Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames says a 2019 Honda, driven by a 78-year-old woman from Brazil was attempting to merge into traffic and failed to see the semi. The passenger vehicle sideswiped the semi causing the Honda to spin out, coming to a rest facing east in the westbound lane. The collision caused the semi to go off the north side of I-70 rolling onto the driver’s side and trapping the driver inside.
Russiaville man struck, killed on SR 47 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call saying the man had been hit by a vehicle.
Promoting Domestic Violence Awareness in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Monday, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett proclaimed the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Council on Domestic Abuse, known as CODA, put up a banner to mark the occasion in the Vigo County Courthouse. The banner will remain on display throughout the month.
Fallen firefighter John Schoffstall honored at International memorial
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over two years after his death, Terre Haute firefighter John Schoffstall was honored by the International Association of Firefighters, having his name added to their memorial for those who died in the line of duty in Colorado Springs. John’s wife Jennifer, and their two kids...
‘Fall Farm Days’ returns for first time since 2019
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A mini-market. Spinning and weaving demonstrations. And lots and lots of alpacas. Those were just some of the things on hand for at this year’s “Fall Farm Days” event hosted by the Sisters of Providence on the St. Mary’s of the Woods College campus on Sunday afternoon. Farm projects manager for the White Violet Center Tera Elmore said she was excited to see people back after a three-year hiatus.
