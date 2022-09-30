Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
Fallen firefighter John Schoffstall honored at International memorial
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over two years after his death, Terre Haute firefighter John Schoffstall was honored by the International Association of Firefighters, having his name added to their memorial for those who died in the line of duty in Colorado Springs. John’s wife Jennifer, and their two kids...
1027wbow.com
Promoting Domestic Violence Awareness in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Monday, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett proclaimed the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Council on Domestic Abuse, known as CODA, put up a banner to mark the occasion in the Vigo County Courthouse. The banner will remain on display throughout the month.
1027wbow.com
Update: Passersby render lifesaving aid to trucker before EMTs arrive
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A semi-truck driver from Georgia has been flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 in Clay County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames, the crash occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the 23-mile marker of I-70 westbound. That’s near the Brazil exit. Ames says a 2019 Honda, driven by a 78-year-old woman from Brazil was attempting to merge into traffic and failed to see the semi. The passenger vehicle sideswiped the semi causing the Honda to spin out, coming to a rest facing east in the westbound lane. The collision caused the semi to go off the north side of I-70 rolling onto the driver’s side and trapping the driver inside.
1027wbow.com
Chrisman ‘explosion’ burns home, sends one to hospital
CHRISMAN, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An explosion led to a house fire, and caused a resident to be flown to an area hospital Monday afternoon in northern Edgar County. According to Chrisman Police Chief Tom Dolan, the situation remains under investigation, but sometime around 12:45 p.m. a home located at the intersection of N. State Street and East Jefferson Avenue in Chrisman erupted in flames following what is being described as an explosion.
Comments / 0