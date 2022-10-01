ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Services Scheduled for EMS Officer

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago
Funeral services have been scheduled for Lt. Alison Russo, the EMS officer who was killed Thursday in Queens.

The Fire Department of New York said that wakes are planned for Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to  9 p.m. at Commack Abbey , 96 Commack Road, Commack.

Her funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts at 720 Northern Boulevard, Brookville. Private cremation will follow.

Russo, a Huntington resident, was stabbed to death Thursday in what was described as a random attack as she went to lunch near her station in Queens. The accused killer was caught in an apartment nearby and arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The funeral service will be streamed at nyc.gov/FDNY.

Heavy Traffic, Road Closings Expected for EMS Lieutenant's Funeral

The funeral procession for Lt. Alison Russo will travel across Huntington Wednesday morning en route to her service at the Tilles Center in Brookville. Russo, who served with the Fire Department of New York EMS,was stabbed to death last week in Queens as she stopped for lunch near her station. The accused assailant was arrested after what the police described as a random attack.
Colleagues Salute Slain EMS Officer

A procession carrying Lt. Alison Russo stopped at the Huntington Community First Aid Squad headquarters Wednesday to salute the longtime volunteer who was killed on the job with the FIre Department of New York EMS last week.
East Northport Resident Identified as Man Killed During Marist Weekend Visit

An East Northport father of three has been identified as the man who was killed during a Family Weekend visit for Marist College over the weekend. The New York Post and the Poughkeepsie Journal said that Paul Kutz, 53, was hit by stray bullets while standing in the lobby of a Courtyard by Marriot hotel when a homelss man, who had been arguing with staffers and others, opened fire.
