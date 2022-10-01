Services Scheduled for EMS Officer

Funeral services have been scheduled for Lt. Alison Russo, the EMS officer who was killed Thursday in Queens.

The Fire Department of New York said that wakes are planned for Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Commack Abbey , 96 Commack Road, Commack.

Her funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts at 720 Northern Boulevard, Brookville. Private cremation will follow.

Russo, a Huntington resident, was stabbed to death Thursday in what was described as a random attack as she went to lunch near her station in Queens. The accused killer was caught in an apartment nearby and arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The funeral service will be streamed at nyc.gov/FDNY.