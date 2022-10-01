ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

105.5 The Fan

Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?

One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Babysitters

Look, I get it - as a father of three who is always on the go, I can certainly vouch for parents when they say they need a break. Ultimately, if I want to have a date night with my wife, Bailey, we will have to arrange to have a babysitter watch our children. We have three little ones, ranging in age from a month old to an almost-5-year-old.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Herndon represents North Idaho's values

The tax-and-spend Democrats, their secret allies here in North Idaho, and their big corporate allies down in Boise are at it again. They’re spending a lot of money to try and distract us from the fact that Scott Herndon represents true North Idaho values. Scott believes in defending the right to life, liberty, property, and safety for everyone in the state. He believes in small limited government. And he believes that government should be fiscally conservative.
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour

The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Write in Steve Johnson for Idaho Senate

On Nov. 8, 2022, Idaho voters will choose candidates to represent them at the county, legislative districts and state levels. These are important decisions. However, all too often these positions are chosen based on tradition or party label. That should not be the case. Let’s look at the last primaries....
Idaho Capital Sun

‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling

The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday.  The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Steve Johnson is honest and fair

A brief request of Bonner and Boundary county voters: Please write in Steve Johnson for District 1 senator. Don’t forget to fill in the box beside his name to make your vote count. I know you’ve heard or read it many times by now but it bears repeating. Steve...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Kovacs seeks reversal of commissioners' decision

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs has filed a court appeal seeking to restore his salary that commissioners cut in half in August. A petition for judicial review was filed last week in district court. It alleges that Commissioners Bill Brooks, Chris Fillios and Leslie Duncan exceeded their authority when they made the “unprecedented” decision to slash Kovacs’ pay. He alleges that, in doing so, commissioners have impeded his ability to perform the duties of his office.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor’s...
Bonner County Daily Bee

A vote for governmental change

Like our great country, the state of Idaho has a republican form of government. The founding fathers of both our country and state designed the government that way to protect the rights of citizens. When we elect representatives to make laws that reflect our values, it is important to choose candidates who have a firm moral foundation and who understand that government is designed to protect the natural rights that God gave us – not to take our rights, property, and way of life from us and redistribute them as they see fit.
KPVI Newschannel 6

The Satanic Temple sues Idaho Governor Brad Little over abortion rights

BOISE, IDAHO - The Satanic Temple is suing Idaho Governor Brad Little, claiming he violated the religious freedom of its Idaho members, protected under the United States Constitution with Idaho's new abortion law. The complaint filed in the United States District Court of Idaho explains the abortion law violates their...
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival returns this week

KETCHUM — Sheep have been trailing through the Wood River Valley of Idaho for well over a century and are an integral part of Idaho’s heritage. The iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival, which will take place Wednesday through Sunday this week, celebrates the sheep, herders, history and food of this unique cultural tradition, with the event recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World” by msn.com.
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled

Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
KHQ Right Now

Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
Bonner County Daily Bee

Regulated trapping is part of Idaho’s heritage

Regulated trapping in Idaho is a legacy with deep cultural roots. Well before the days of statehood, trappers traversed much of Idaho’s mountains in pursuit of elusive furbearers. The practice still occurs today, and it plays an important role in managing wildlife populations, particularly in managing predators. During 2021,...
