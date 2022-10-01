Read full article on original website
Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?
One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead,...
KING-5
Idaho murder suspect had violent criminal record in Washington, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — We are learning new details about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in that shooting. Police...
The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Babysitters
Look, I get it - as a father of three who is always on the go, I can certainly vouch for parents when they say they need a break. Ultimately, if I want to have a date night with my wife, Bailey, we will have to arrange to have a babysitter watch our children. We have three little ones, ranging in age from a month old to an almost-5-year-old.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Herndon represents North Idaho's values
The tax-and-spend Democrats, their secret allies here in North Idaho, and their big corporate allies down in Boise are at it again. They’re spending a lot of money to try and distract us from the fact that Scott Herndon represents true North Idaho values. Scott believes in defending the right to life, liberty, property, and safety for everyone in the state. He believes in small limited government. And he believes that government should be fiscally conservative.
Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour
The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Write in Steve Johnson for Idaho Senate
On Nov. 8, 2022, Idaho voters will choose candidates to represent them at the county, legislative districts and state levels. These are important decisions. However, all too often these positions are chosen based on tradition or party label. That should not be the case. Let’s look at the last primaries....
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Steve Johnson is honest and fair
A brief request of Bonner and Boundary county voters: Please write in Steve Johnson for District 1 senator. Don’t forget to fill in the box beside his name to make your vote count. I know you’ve heard or read it many times by now but it bears repeating. Steve...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Kovacs seeks reversal of commissioners' decision
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs has filed a court appeal seeking to restore his salary that commissioners cut in half in August. A petition for judicial review was filed last week in district court. It alleges that Commissioners Bill Brooks, Chris Fillios and Leslie Duncan exceeded their authority when they made the “unprecedented” decision to slash Kovacs’ pay. He alleges that, in doing so, commissioners have impeded his ability to perform the duties of his office.
Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor’s...
Bonner County Daily Bee
A vote for governmental change
Like our great country, the state of Idaho has a republican form of government. The founding fathers of both our country and state designed the government that way to protect the rights of citizens. When we elect representatives to make laws that reflect our values, it is important to choose candidates who have a firm moral foundation and who understand that government is designed to protect the natural rights that God gave us – not to take our rights, property, and way of life from us and redistribute them as they see fit.
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
The Satanic Temple sues Idaho Governor Brad Little over abortion rights
BOISE, IDAHO - The Satanic Temple is suing Idaho Governor Brad Little, claiming he violated the religious freedom of its Idaho members, protected under the United States Constitution with Idaho's new abortion law. The complaint filed in the United States District Court of Idaho explains the abortion law violates their...
Idaho State Journal
Idaho's iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival returns this week
KETCHUM — Sheep have been trailing through the Wood River Valley of Idaho for well over a century and are an integral part of Idaho’s heritage. The iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival, which will take place Wednesday through Sunday this week, celebrates the sheep, herders, history and food of this unique cultural tradition, with the event recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World” by msn.com.
Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled
Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
This ‘Gun Toting’ Democrat Has Idaho Republicans Turning on Party
Even though it isn't a "major" political season--with presidential candidates on the ballot--it' still "political season" and there's no hiding from it. Say what you want about the song and dance of it all, at the end of the day, voting is still important and everyone is encouraged to do so--no matter their beliefs or affiliations here in Idaho this fall.
KHQ Right Now
Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
eastidahonews.com
Yellowstone, petrified watermelon, rock art: These 15,000-year-old rocks tell Idaho’s past
MELBA (Idaho Statesman) – As Nichole Schwend weaves through the basalt rocks that litter Celebration Park, she points to faint engravings on the dark desert rocks and asks visitors what they see. One carving near the Celebration Park Visitor’s Center looks like a circle with two rectangles on top...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Regulated trapping is part of Idaho’s heritage
Regulated trapping in Idaho is a legacy with deep cultural roots. Well before the days of statehood, trappers traversed much of Idaho’s mountains in pursuit of elusive furbearers. The practice still occurs today, and it plays an important role in managing wildlife populations, particularly in managing predators. During 2021,...
