Like our great country, the state of Idaho has a republican form of government. The founding fathers of both our country and state designed the government that way to protect the rights of citizens. When we elect representatives to make laws that reflect our values, it is important to choose candidates who have a firm moral foundation and who understand that government is designed to protect the natural rights that God gave us – not to take our rights, property, and way of life from us and redistribute them as they see fit.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO