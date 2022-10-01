May 17 was a sad day for the citizens of Bonner and Boundary counties. In a closed election, Sen. Jim Woodward lost the primary to Scott Herndon. Voter turnout was modest, resulting in the loss of a popular incumbent and an upset by Herndon, the master of nasty and deceitful campaign tactics. And have you heard that Herndon’s campaign is under investigation by the Idaho Secretary of State for violation of campaign finance laws?

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO