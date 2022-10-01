ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

toledo.com

Neil Young Rocks the Sports Arena with Pearl Jam

2004: Neil Young makes a surprise appearance at the Toledo Sports Arena with Pearl Jam at a "Vote for Change" concert sponsored by MoveOn.org. For more about Toledo's history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

'My dream since I was young': Chef to open authentic ramen shop in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Downtown Toledo will soon be home to its very own authentic Japanese ramen shop. Owner and longtime Toledo business owner, Chef Kengo Kato, says the shop has been a goal of his for decades. "It’s been my dream since I was young to open a ramen shop,” Kato said. “Toledo has shown my family and me so much love over the past 15 years, and I hope that Kato Ramen will be a place where guests can sit at our table and feel the love I’m sending back in each bowl.”
TOLEDO, OH
24hip-hop.com

The Beginning of American Rapper Whitenoise

Whitenoise is the alias to James Joseph Dickens II. James was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio. He began making music professionally in 2015 with the start of his own record label, Glass City Records. Toledo has been known as “The Glass City” since the 1880s. What makes Whitenoise so unique is that he never chose the stage name himself.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Museum of Art to host block party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Museum of Art is hosting a block party on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The party was created to celebrate art, culture and community in Toledo. There will be art demonstrations, hands-on activities, kids programming and music all for free.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is retuning to Hancock County next month. The event, hosted by United Way of Hancock County, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many...
bgindependentmedia.org

Danny Trejo says his turbulent life has been blessed

When he as a kid all Danny Trejo wanted from the adults in his life was time. But they were too busy, especially his father. Whenever his father was not out on a construction job, he was busy with projects around the house. The one adult who did have time...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Old Orchard neighborhood going strong after 100 years

TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a great day for a party and a neighborhood in west Toledo near the university had the perfect reason to throw one. Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. It has over 1200 households, all within the confines of about...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Northview grad dots OSU’s script “I”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Northview High School graduate received one of the highest honors possible in the Ohio State University’s marching band. Sousaphone player and Buckeye Noah Jockett dotted the script “I” during the Oct. 1 halftime show. It is a tradition that dates back over...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Structure fire on April Drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Oct. 1, Toledo Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire on April Drive around 5 p.m. According to TFRD Battalion Chief, it was a small exterior fire of a garage. The fire got up into the eves and attics, but there is minimal damage.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Rosary Cathedral is Dedicated

1940: Two days of ceremonies begin the dedication of the Queen of Holy Rosary Cathedral. Thirty archbishops, bishops, an abbot, and scores of monsignors and priests from the neighboring diocese and the 230 or more priests of the Toledo Diocese participate in the dedication. At 10:30 am on October 1, the new cathedral's four altars are consecrated. The Most Rev. Amleto Giovanni Cicognani, Apostolic Delegate to the United States, consecrates the main altar into which the relics of St. Francis de Sales and the Jesuit Martyrs, North America's first saints, are sealed. The Most Rev. John T. McNicholas O.P., Archbishop of Cincinnati, consecrates Our Lady's altar, and the Most Rev. Karl J. Alter, D.D., Bishop of Toledo, consecrates the St. Joseph Altar. Toledo's second Bishop and the predecessor of Bishop Alter, the Most Rev. Samuel A. Stritch, D.D., Archbishop of Chicago, consecrates Our Lady's sacristy altar, his gift to the cathedral, as a memorial to his mother. At 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 2, the Solemn Pontifical Mass of the dedication is celebrated with Rodrgue Cardinal Villeneuve, O.M.I., Archbishop of Quebec, as celebrant.
TOLEDO, OH
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill

MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
MAUMEE, OH
toledo.com

FYE (For Your Entertainment) is Now Open at Franklin Park Mall

For your information: A new outpost of FYE — For Your Entertainment — is now open at Franklin Park Mall in Toledo. The 5,800 square-foot store features all kinds of pop culture merchandise, from specially branded candy to ubiquitous Funko Pop vinyl figurines, and a great selection of out of print and hard to find vinyl collections. A leading retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise, FYE offers a unique entertainment perspective through innovative and creative products that further the connection between our customer and entertainment. FYE is passionate about sharing the latest music, movies, and games in a way that fosters personalized discovery. From their mix & burn stations to their Backstage Pass customer loyalty program, they offer a one-of-a-kind relevant, personalized, comprehensive, and convenient shopping experience.
TOLEDO, OH

