caribbeannationalweekly.com

Palm Beach Deputy attacked by pit bull while issuing search warrant

A pit bull attacked a Palm Beach County deputy (PBSO) when he tried to issue a search warrant at a home on 5400 block of Eadie Place West Palm Beach. PBSO Detectives were called to assist the West Palm Beach Police Department with a search warrant regarding one of their investigations. Once the search warrant was received PBSO detectives began to enter the home on Eadie Place.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Louis Vuitton Items Stolen in Car Burglary

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Sept. 26, 2022. On 09/23/22, a victim returned to her vehicle and discovered her driver’s side rear passenger side window smashed in. She alleged the missing items were her light brown colored purse which had been located on the floorboard behind the passenger seat. The purse contained her Louis Vuitton wallet, FL driver’s license, US and Haitian passport, 1 debit card, 5 credit cards, gold rosary with jade stone, and 2 designer sunglasses (Ray Ban & Louis Vuitton), a total loss of $4,280.
PARKLAND, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Phone Scammers impersonating Broward County Sheriffs Identified

A well-documented phone scam has resurfaced in Broward County, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is notifying residents of suspects who were identified after a rash of calls involving this scam occurred in Broward County in early September. The scam involved callers impersonating actual BSO deputies, requesting money, and threatening arrest for “active” warrants that didn’t exist if the money wasn’t paid.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
police1.com

Deputy shoots attacking pit bull, bullet hits another deputy

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released a statement this week regarding a shooting that left both a deputy and pit bull injured. Boca News Now reported a deputy was being attacked by a pit bull when another officer tried to assist by shooting the animal.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Police Charge 2 Teens With Auto Burglary

Fort Pierce - October 3, 2022: Fort Pierce police took two teens into custody Friday after a series of auto burglaries that occurred in the area of N Lawnwood Circle on Thursday. According to a post on the FPP Facebook page, officers responded to a call at 3:45 am Thursday...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm Beach woman charged with stealing teacup Yorkie from pet store

A 43-year-old West Palm Beach woman is facing a grand theft charge after authorities say she stole a puppy valued at $4,500 from a pet store last week. Melissa Strong ran out of Star Pups Inc. in suburban West Palm Beach with an 8-week old female teacup Yorkshire terrier on Thursday after she entered the store and asked to see some small dogs, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning. The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

