Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Sept. 26, 2022. On 09/23/22, a victim returned to her vehicle and discovered her driver’s side rear passenger side window smashed in. She alleged the missing items were her light brown colored purse which had been located on the floorboard behind the passenger seat. The purse contained her Louis Vuitton wallet, FL driver’s license, US and Haitian passport, 1 debit card, 5 credit cards, gold rosary with jade stone, and 2 designer sunglasses (Ray Ban & Louis Vuitton), a total loss of $4,280.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO