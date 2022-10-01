Read full article on original website
Arizona Red Cross volunteers helping with Hurricane Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, FL (3TV/CBS 5) - Southwest Florida will never be the same after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses last week. Now volunteers from across the country are in the Sunshine State trying to bring some relief to people who lost everything. Nearly twenty Red Cross volunteers from Arizona...
Most valuable crops grown in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
Space tourism: From Arizona to the stratosphere
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is National Space Week. Just one year ago, World View announced space tourism, giving regular people the opportunity to go to space. Right now, capsules are being built and tested. World View in Tucson and KOLD News 13 got to go inside the...
Police surround South Tucson home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have blocked off an area outside of a South Tucson home late Tuesday, Oct. 4. The scene is close to the intersection of 30th Street and 11th Avenue. At least nine vehicles from the South Tucson police and fire departments are there. KOLD...
Changes to Arizona MVD road test
Intersection of Broadway and Aviation Pkwy closing. Intersection of Broadway and Aviation Pkwy closing. Big closures up ahead this weekend on Interstate 10. The latest closure is on I-10 westbound near Sky Harbor Airport. RAW VIDEO: Drone aerials of the US 60 water main break in Tempe. Updated: May. 9,...
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are happy to announce the Bighorn sheep population in southern Arizona is growing. During a recent population survey of five mountain ranges in southeastern Arizona, including the Santa Catalinas, 300 bighorns were counted. Last year, the population in the...
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes
YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranging between 86-110 miles per hour.
New Arizona drivers seeing updated road test for license
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona residents trying to get a driver’s license will face new requirements. The road test has been updated and new drivers now need to show proof the vehicle is registered and insured. When the new driver and the examiner get to the car it’ll be part of the test for the driver to know where to find those two documents.
Proposition 128: Amending initiatives and referendums
Clean Elections Commission sides with Kari Lake, rejects Katie Hobbs debate proposal. Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022. For the second time in as many years, recreational marijuana is set to appear on the November ballot. Opponents to the measure are pressing to block it from once again receiving support from a majority of voters.
