Transfer rumours: Man Utd compete for Napoli star; Barcelona's Kante plan
Sunday's transfer rumours include Kim Min-jae, N'Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo and more.
Graham Potter provides worrying update on Armando Broja injury
Graham Potter provides worrying update on Armando Broja injury.
Man Utd owe Premier League record in unpaid transfer fees
Manchester United owe over £300m in transfer fees - a Premier League record.
Chelsea step up interest in Bundesliga starlet
Chelsea have stepped up their interest in one of the Bundesliga's hottest young talents.
Phil Foden reveals how Lionel Messi has influenced him
Phil Foden has revealed that he copied a training technique he saw Lionel Messi undertaking in order to improve his own game.
Hugo Lloris sympathises with Harry Kane following World Cup penalty miss
Hugo Lloris sympathises with Harry Kane following World Cup penalty miss.
5 Morocco players who could miss World Cup semi-final
The Morocco players who could miss the World Cup semi-final clash with France because of injury or suspension.
Zack Steffen discusses USMNT World Cup roster omission
US men’s national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen discussed his shocking omission from Gregg Berhalter’s 26-player World Cup roster, “I was shocked, I was mad."
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration - explained
Where Cristiano Ronaldo's famous and iconic 'Si' celebration comes from and what it actually means
Chelsea 3-2 Reading WSL: Player ratings as Blues survive Royals fightback
Player ratings from Chelsea 3-2 Reading in the WSL.
Liverpool 1-3 Lyon: Player ratings as Reds slip to mid-season friendly defeat
Match report and player ratings from the mid-season friendly between Liverpool and Lyon.
What Antoine Griezmann said at half-time during France's win over England
What Antoine Griezmann said at half-time during France's win over England.
Man Utd's reaction to Man City draw underlines progress under Marc Skinner
Marc Skinner reflected on Man Utd's 1-1 draw with Man City in the WSL, highlighting a hunger for more despite impressive start to the season.
Man City 1-1 Man Utd WSL: Player ratings as points shared at Etihad Stadium
Player ratings from the WSL Manchester derby between Man City & Man Utd at the Etihad Stadium.
Erik ten Hag compares Marcus Rashford to Kylian Mbappe
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hailed the off-ball improvements of Marcus Rashford this season, while also comparing him to Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.
Bayer Leverkusen react to Man Utd interest in Jeremie Frimpong
A Bayer Leverkusen director has responded to Man Utd's interest in Jeremie Frimpong.
Five things Liverpool must address following the World Cup
Five things Liverpool need to address when the Premier League returns.
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out after tearful World Cup exit
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out after Portugal's World Cup quarter-final elimination.
Harry Maguire hits out at referee after France defeat
Harry Maguire criticises referee Wilton Sampaio following England's World Cup defeat against France.
Harry Kane reacts to penalty miss in England's defeat to France
Harry Kane blames his execution and not his preparation for missing England's second penalty against France in their World Cup quarter-final defeat.
