8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus
UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
6-year-old girl mauled when neighbor reportedly orders dog to attack
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) – A Lebanon woman is accused of ordering her dog to attack her six-year-old neighbor. Cassie Thierauf, 38, was indicted Monday for the August 25 attack on a charge of felonious assault and endangering children. 10-year-old Daria says she and the victim were playing with their...
Family of two murder victims demand answers from Dayton Police after domestic dispute
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, the family of 31-year-old, Aisha Nelson, and her 6-year-old daughter, Harper Monroe, are talking publicly. It's been almost 4 months since Dayton Police found the mom and daughter dead in their Burleigh Avenue home after a welfare check and multiple domestic violence calls to the police.
Sheriff: 15-year-old Greene County teen found safe
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF -- A Greene County teen missing since Monday evening has been located, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff deputies said 15-year old Catherine Washington was located Tuesday evening and is safely back with family. The sheriff's office said it wants to thank everyone for their...
Firefighter released from hospital after injured in Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --A spokesperson for the City of Springfield reports that a firefighter who was hospitalized after falling during a house fire has been released. Firefighter Rob James Baise was released from Miami Valley Hospital on Friday, according to Valerie Lough, Springfield's community information coordinator. Firefighters responded to a...
Springboro students write get-well letters to officer injured in the line of duty
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - More than 500 handwritten get-well cards made by students will soon be hands of a local police officer shot in the line of duty. Sixth-graders from Springboro Intermediate School are showing their love and support as Officer Eric Ney is now home recovering. “I know that...
Inmate worker dead after accident on I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An inmate worker has died after being involved in a serious traffic accident that closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 for several hours on Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said during an afternoon press conference that a deputy working for the Montgomery County Solid...
Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Warren County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking into a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on State Route 73 in Warren County on Sunday. Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson Softail, according to a news release. Kinney was traveling westbound and struck a culvert after veering off the right side of the road. He was thrown off the motorcycle as a result of the collision.
Missing Greene County girl found safe
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) - A girl reported missing from the Beavercreek Township area has been found. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said Danasia Johnson-Dennis, 17, was located safe Tuesday afternoon. Authorities continue to search for 15-year-old Catherine "Nova" Washington who has been reported missing since 6 p.m. Monday. Call Xenia...
Three people flown by medical helicopter after two vehicle head-on collision on I-70
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash on Interstate 70 in Springfield Township Sunday morning. Melecio Herrera-Guzman, 40, of Springfield was driving a 2008 Chrysler Aspen westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes. Tiger Hickman, 36, of Lost Creek, West Virginia was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry eastbound on I-70 when he was hit head on, according to troopers.
Law enforcement agencies receiving ninth round of crime reduction grant awards
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ten local law enforcement organizations will share a total of $12.3 million to assist in preventing and looking into violent crime in their neighborhoods. The grants are part of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program's ninth round, according to a release from Ohio Governor Mike...
City turned state initiative would make hooning a misdemeanor, bill to be introduced soon
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- This week, legislation will be introduced to tackle reckless driving. It’s what claimed the life of 31-year-old Allison Oliver, just a day after her birthday. “So, it’s been devastating for her mother, her siblings, her brother, and her sister,” said Larry Coleman, Oliver's grandfather....
Humane Society, Jeff Schmitt Auto hold annual Car RUFFle for animals in need
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has partnered with Jeff Schmitt Auto Group to bring back their annual Car RUFFle. The raffle supports the animals in need at the Humane Society. One lucky person will win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport during the drawing, which will...
Dayton Metro Library to hold programs to raise domestic violence awareness
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Dayton Metro Library has several events to help raise awareness. On Thursday, October 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Main Library, a panel discussion hosted by the YWCA will be held. The panel will focus on survivors and highlight community resources.
Trotwood readies former Sears, Salem Mall area for redevelopment
TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- The pre-redevelopment of Trotwood’s former Salem Mall and Sears building is underway and is in the complete control of the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (TCIC). The redevelopment is being prioritized by three key pillars: food access, small business wraparound services and workforce development,...
Dayton area CROP hunger walk taking steps Oct. 9
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton will join hundreds of other cities nationwide in the effort to eradicate hunger. Interfaith CROP Hunger Walks are being held all over the nation to assist efforts to eradicate hunger and fight poverty around the world. The walk will take place on Oct. 9 at Shiloh Church, located at 5300 Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the walk begins at 1:30 p.m.
Village of Covington pledges funds for playground equipment at new park
COVINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Playground equipment will be purchased for Schoolhouse Park after a contribution was pledged by the Village of Covington on Tuesday. Village administrator Kyle Hinkelman said $108,000 from the Carl & Edith Felger Memorial Trust Fund will go towards the project. The funds will be spread over a two-year period.
Multiple counties Board of Elections met on Tuesday to discuss upcoming election
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Multiple counties came together on October 4 to discuss the upcoming November 8 General Election, and the issues on their ballots. Officials from Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Darke, Preble, Miami, and Warren counties were present at the event. Alisha Lampert, Director of the Greene County Board of...
Alzheimer's Association to host 2022 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer's
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Miami Valley's Alzheimer's Association is hosting the 2022 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer's on October 8. The walk is one of more than 600 national walks that annually raise money for Alzheimer's and other dementia research and allows the Alzheimer's Association to provide free care and support services to local families. This year's goal is to raise $510,000.
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
