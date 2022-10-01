TOLEDO, Ohio — Downtown Toledo will soon be home to its very own authentic Japanese ramen shop. Owner and longtime Toledo business owner, Chef Kengo Kato, says the shop has been a goal of his for decades. "It’s been my dream since I was young to open a ramen shop,” Kato said. “Toledo has shown my family and me so much love over the past 15 years, and I hope that Kato Ramen will be a place where guests can sit at our table and feel the love I’m sending back in each bowl.”

