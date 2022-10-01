Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen Walters
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Seafood restaurant in Perrysburg's Levis Commons opens doors Monday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Claude's Prime Seafood opened its doors in Perrysburg's Levis Commons to customers on Monday. Owner Claude Harmon hopes the restaurant and bar will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood. Jeff Dinnebeil, the vice president of operations for the Benchmark...
Toledo Museum of Art to host block party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Museum of Art is hosting a block party on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The party was created to celebrate art, culture and community in Toledo. There will be art demonstrations, hands-on activities, kids programming and music all for free.
Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
One Village Council concerned about shopper safety at Manhattan Plaza
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The One Village Council, residents, and other stakeholders want to be able to shop and utilize the Manhattan Plaza without fearing for their safety. The One Village Council invited the Manhattan Plaza owner, Mr. Masoud Yono, and the Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral to a community meeting on Tuesday.
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
'My dream since I was young': Chef to open authentic ramen shop in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Downtown Toledo will soon be home to its very own authentic Japanese ramen shop. Owner and longtime Toledo business owner, Chef Kengo Kato, says the shop has been a goal of his for decades. "It’s been my dream since I was young to open a ramen shop,” Kato said. “Toledo has shown my family and me so much love over the past 15 years, and I hope that Kato Ramen will be a place where guests can sit at our table and feel the love I’m sending back in each bowl.”
'Haunted Toledo' uncovers local haunted hotspots
Chris Bores is a respected and popular local Ghost Behaviorist who has just released his latest book, 'Haunted Toledo.' Already in its second printing, this book is a rich collection of thoroughly researched locations known to be haunted here in Toledo. WGO was dying to chat more about his work...
Old Orchard neighborhood going strong after 100 years
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a great day for a party and a neighborhood in west Toledo near the university had the perfect reason to throw one. Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. It has over 1200 households, all within the confines of about...
Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill
MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
Structure fire on April Drive
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Oct. 1, Toledo Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire on April Drive around 5 p.m. According to TFRD Battalion Chief, it was a small exterior fire of a garage. The fire got up into the eves and attics, but there is minimal damage.
Jeff Tuttle – 1961 – 2022
Jeff had several jobs throughout his career from being a car salesman, owner of the Michigan Timberwolves football team, a restaurant owner, and a country singer. He pursued a career in country music while he and Michelle lived in Ireland for two and a half years performing in numerous pubs and concert venues before returning home to Monroe. Jeff was quite proud of the CD he recorded titled, “Living Like a Millionaire and Ain’t Got a Dime”.
It’s all about the plan: Jerry Anderson looks back
When longtime TV personality and everyone’s best friend Jerry Anderson was considering retiring he sought advice from others. Their collective response was to start with a plan. So, when he took the leap into retirement in 2018 he called his plan The Three Bs. Broadcasting, Basketball and Bus. It’s...
Two local companies are successfully preventing catalytic converter thefts with their inventions
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo continues to see scores of catalytic converters ripped off. Thieves can easily access them on most cars. All crooks have to do is shimmy underneath your car, cut a few wires and be gone. Most people don’t think there is anything we can do to...
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Toledoan runs into issues during citywide water meter upgrade
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced plans back in July to upgrade thousands of home water meters to a new smart system to prevent inaccurate water bills. The installation was promised to be free, quick and unintrusive. However, Brittni Riggs, a mother of five in west Toledo,...
14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
TPD: Man shot on Hilltop Blvd. in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot on Monday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, a male was shot in the 3500 block of Hilltop Blvd around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. TPD continues to investigate...
FYE (For Your Entertainment) is Now Open at Franklin Park Mall
For your information: A new outpost of FYE — For Your Entertainment — is now open at Franklin Park Mall in Toledo. The 5,800 square-foot store features all kinds of pop culture merchandise, from specially branded candy to ubiquitous Funko Pop vinyl figurines, and a great selection of out of print and hard to find vinyl collections. A leading retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise, FYE offers a unique entertainment perspective through innovative and creative products that further the connection between our customer and entertainment. FYE is passionate about sharing the latest music, movies, and games in a way that fosters personalized discovery. From their mix & burn stations to their Backstage Pass customer loyalty program, they offer a one-of-a-kind relevant, personalized, comprehensive, and convenient shopping experience.
Salvation Army/Toys For Tots Christmas Assistance registration open October 17
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army and the Marines Toys for Tots programs begin accepting applications for Christmas assistance beginning Monday, October 17. All applicants will need to register virtually. Those wishing to apply may visit salvationarmyassistance.org. Applicants must have a valid email address and be a Lucas County resident. Only one application per household will be accepted.
