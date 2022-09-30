Read full article on original website
Mrs Nielsen honored
Our amazing PE teacher, Mrs Nielsen was honored last night at the miss santaquin pageant with the Santaquin Woman of Service award. Celesta received the honor due to her consistent service and love for the community. She is sunshine and warms everyone around her with love, acceptance, and an abundance of kindness and energy. We are so lucky to have her at our school. We love you Mrs Nielsen!
Friday Spirit Day with Mrs. Haskell's Class
Friday Spirit Day was a success on Friday! We loved seeing so many of our Wilson students in green. Pictured: Mrs. Haskell's Second Grade Class.
Living Planet Aquarium Visits 2nd Grade
The Living Planet Aquarium came to the 2nd grade classes in September! The students learned all about the rainforest habitat, the animals that live there, and the things we use every day that come from the rainforest. They also got to see some super cool animals!
Fourth Grade Science
Maple Ridge fourth grade students have recently been learning about internal and external structures during their science time. As part of their studies they participated in a STEM activity where each group had to build a strong, sturdy structure using spaghetti noodles and marshmallows that could withstand a wind test! We love science!
Faculty Spotlight by Student Council
Our student council members, Brexton Larsen and Wyatt Kantor, got to choose a member of our faculty to interview this week. They chose to interview one of our amazing second grade teachers, Mrs Lisonbee. Here is what they learned about her:. Name- Mrs Lisonbee. Position- 2nd grade teacher. Favorite thing...
LIFT Recognition
As students set goals and “do the reps” for the LIFT (Life in Future Training) program, they get their pictures taken and are placed on bulletin board. If you aren't sure what LIFT is, ask your student!. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents...
School Wide Literacy Goal
We have a school wide goal that all students at Wilson Elementary will be able to correctly identify 55 letter names in one minute and 55 letter sounds in one minute. When students have automaticity with their letters and sounds it helps them to build phonics and reading skills. We would love to see the students working on these skills at home in addition to what we are doing at school.
National Recognition for Ellie Maughan - Former SFHS Grad!
Ellie Maughan was born deaf, but she has never allowed it to slow her down. The Spanish Fork, Utah, FFA member joined FFA in eighth grade, and in high school, she took on the challenge of participating in FFA Creed Speaking Leadership Development Event (LDE). In 2022, Maughan defied the odds when she won first place at the Utah FFA Extemporaneous Public Speaking LDE.
