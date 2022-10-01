ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

utoledo.edu

Grammy-winning Rapper Headlines Founder’s Day Concert

Music is a big part of The University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and the campus and Toledo-area communities are invited. Grammy-winning rapper T-Pain is the headliner for a concert lineup that includes national artists country rapper David Morris and country singer Nate Smith as featured performers, and local bands Distant Cousinz and the Skittle Bots as the openers.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

'Haunted Toledo' uncovers local haunted hotspots

Chris Bores is a respected and popular local Ghost Behaviorist who has just released his latest book, 'Haunted Toledo.' Already in its second printing, this book is a rich collection of thoroughly researched locations known to be haunted here in Toledo. WGO was dying to chat more about his work...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
TOLEDO, OH
mlivingnews.com

It’s all about the plan: Jerry Anderson looks back

When longtime TV personality and everyone’s best friend Jerry Anderson was considering retiring he sought advice from others. Their collective response was to start with a plan. So, when he took the leap into retirement in 2018 he called his plan The Three Bs. Broadcasting, Basketball and Bus. It’s...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill

MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
MAUMEE, OH
Lima News

Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

New Paulding County Business Receives Support

A new barbershop will be opening in Paulding, OH. Trevor Speice, entrepreneur and owner of Speice’s Barbershop is a recipient of the Small Business Support Loan through the Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) office. This fund was made possible by the Paulding County Area Foundation and was established to help small businesses in Paulding County.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Salvation Army/Toys For Tots Christmas Assistance registration open October 17

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army and the Marines Toys for Tots programs begin accepting applications for Christmas assistance beginning Monday, October 17. All applicants will need to register virtually. Those wishing to apply may visit salvationarmyassistance.org. Applicants must have a valid email address and be a Lucas County resident. Only one application per household will be accepted.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo woman accused of stabbing two people

TOLEDO, Ohio — Madison Gibson, 23, of west Toledo, is accused of stabbing two people in an apartment on Jackman Rd. One victim was stabbed with a knife in the face, causing a laceration to his chin requiring stitches. A second victim was stabbed and sliced to the face...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Man shot on Hilltop Blvd. in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot on Monday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, a male was shot in the 3500 block of Hilltop Blvd around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. TPD continues to investigate...
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman, daughter accused of assaulting neighbor over football

SANDUSKY – A 34-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were charged Tuesday after they allegedly assault their neighbor, who was asking that her son’s football be returned. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police arrived at an Olds Street house for a report of a...
SANDUSKY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Two Lima men arrested – one for fighting, one for passing out in front of police station

Two Lima men were arrested early Sunday morning, one for reportedly fighting downtown and the other for passing out in front of the police station. A Bowling Green police officer was patrolling downtown around 2:05 a.m., when he saw a large crowd of people in the 100 block of North Main Street. Someone flagged down the officer and reported that a man in the crowd was attempting to start fights with several people as they passed.
LIMA, OH

