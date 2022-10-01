Read full article on original website
Related
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QHS, QND girls tennis team square off at Greeman Tennis Center in Reservoir Park
QUINCY — The Quincy High School girls tennis team beat Quincy Notre Dame 7-2 in their season head-to-head matchup of the season. Check out some images from the event taken by Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman:. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story...
tspr.org
Rally in support of former Keokuk hospital and its employees
An estimated 250 people from throughout the tri-states area gathered late Sunday afternoon outside the former hospital in Keokuk to pray and show support for former hospital employees. Karen and John Wardwell traveled from their home in Hamilton, Illinois to attend the event. Karen worked at the hospital for 37-and-a-half...
muddyriversports.com
Youth BB gun league to begin Oct. 19 at Admiral Coontz Center in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be the site for the Hannibal Area Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League. Registration night for the league will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. Classes will be held every Thursday at 6 p.m. beginning Nov. 3 and continue through February. The class will not meet during school holidays or closings.
muddyriversports.com
Charging forward: Illini West boys golf team qualifies for state tournament for first time
MASON CITY, Ill. — Because the par-4 second hole at Country Hills Golf Course is nearly driveable, there was a slight lag in getting groups off the tee during the early portion of Monday’s Class 1A Illini Central Sectional. That enabled Illini West boys golf coach Christine Murphy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwos.com
Midway USA hopes to break ground on two-story office building by year’s end
One of Boone County’s largest employers hopes to break ground by December on a new 130,000 square foot office building. It would be located on MidwayUSA’s new campus at 40 and Route J in the Rocheport area. MidwayUSA founder Larry Potterfield says the project has been tied up...
Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri
Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
muddyriversports.com
QHS’s Gold, Geisendorfer allow steady play to carry them to Class 2A state golf tournament
Quincy High School senior Saya Geisendorfer tees off during Monday's Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional at Far Oaks Golf Club. | Photo courtesy Matt Kamp, Edwardsville Intelligencer. O’FALLON, Ill. — Sophia Gold and Saya Geisendorfer couldn’t have asked for a better start to their rounds Monday at the Class 2A O’Fallon Sectional.
kchi.com
Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties
Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
Hallsville man accused of abandoning dead girlfriend granted continuance
A Boone County man’s murder trial is delayed. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, had been scheduled for a jury trial to begin Wednesday. But on Monday Boone County Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs agreed to grant Jones a continuance. Jones is charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical...
muddyrivernews.com
City planner says Planet Fitness going into former County Market; aldermen OK spending tax dollars on three-bay development at 30th, Broadway
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to enter into a Mid-Town Business District redevelopment agreement with the Charles & Kathie Marx Trust to put $200,000 toward the construction of 6,000 square feet of retail space for three businesses on the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway.
muddyriversports.com
Perfect storm of miscues, injuries sends QU football team home with loss in GLVC opener
ROLLA, Mo. — Although far from insurmountable, the 11-point lead the Quincy University football team established by the midpoint of the second quarter Saturday night had the Hawks on the right trajectory for a road victory. Then came the perfect storm. “That’s a good way of describing it,” Hawks...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: No. 25 QU women’s volleyball team beats No. 13 Lewis at Pepsi Arena
QUINCY — For the first time since 2001, the Quincy University women’s volleyball team beat Lewis, handing the No. 13 Flyers a 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 22-25, 15-12 loss in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Pepsi Arena on Saturday afternoon. Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman captured the action and emotion of the moment in this gallery of images:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County coroner identifies drivers killed in Saturday crash on Illinois 336
QUINCY — Adams County Coroner Scott Graham issued a press release at 1:54 p.m. Monday identifying two of the three people who died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. Graham said the driver of the pickup truck was Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine, and the driver...
muddyriversports.com
Hannibal Parks and Recreation to offer drop-in pickleball this fall starting Tuesday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Parks and Recreation will be offering drop-in pickleball at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on several Tuesday evenings through December. Tuesday, Oct. 4 is the first available date. Other dates are Oct. 11 and 18, Nov. 22 and 29, and Dec. 13....
One person hurt in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police investigated a shooting Saturday night near Providence Road and Forest Avenue intersection. Police say one person was injured in the shooting. Shots were reported to the police around 8 p.m. At the time of publication, it's unclear how severe the injuries are. ABC 17 crews arrived on the scene around The post One person hurt in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
Two face felony charges after traffic stop conducted in Kinderhook
KINDERHOOK, Ill. — Two people are lodged in the Pike County Jail and face felony charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Illinois 106 in Kinderhook. An investigation was conducted at 10:24 p.m. Sept. 9 on a silver 2007 Ford. After an investigation,...
muddyrivernews.com
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon
QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
kjluradio.com
Boone County teen reported missing
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rausch with...
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
Pen City Current
Supervisors to consider property purchase in Keokuk
LEE COUNTY - A move to purchase a new building for the Lee County Ambulance service in Keokuk will be in front of Lee County Supervisors Monday morning. At Monday's regular meeting of supervisors in Fort Madison, supervisors could be voting on spending up to $300,000 to buy and renovate a building on Main Street on the north side of Keokuk across from Arby's.
Comments / 0