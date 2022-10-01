Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyriversports.com
Charging forward: Illini West boys golf team qualifies for state tournament for first time
MASON CITY, Ill. — Because the par-4 second hole at Country Hills Golf Course is nearly driveable, there was a slight lag in getting groups off the tee during the early portion of Monday’s Class 1A Illini Central Sectional. That enabled Illini West boys golf coach Christine Murphy...
muddyriversports.com
Raiders, Bombers take care of business ahead of showdown between top Class 2A volleyball teams
QUINCY — Looking forward could have meant falling behind. The Quincy Notre Dame and Macomb girls volleyball teams both faced that scenario Tuesday. Both handled it with aplomb. The Raiders dispatched Southeastern 25-13, 25-15 at The Pit, while the Bombers put away Havana 25-17, 25-23 at the Washington Street...
muddyriversports.com
QHS’s Gold, Geisendorfer allow steady play to carry them to Class 2A state golf tournament
Quincy High School senior Saya Geisendorfer tees off during Monday's Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional at Far Oaks Golf Club. | Photo courtesy Matt Kamp, Edwardsville Intelligencer. O’FALLON, Ill. — Sophia Gold and Saya Geisendorfer couldn’t have asked for a better start to their rounds Monday at the Class 2A O’Fallon Sectional.
muddyriversports.com
Perfect storm of miscues, injuries sends QU football team home with loss in GLVC opener
ROLLA, Mo. — Although far from insurmountable, the 11-point lead the Quincy University football team established by the midpoint of the second quarter Saturday night had the Hawks on the right trajectory for a road victory. Then came the perfect storm. “That’s a good way of describing it,” Hawks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Check out the Central Illinois boys golfers who advanced to the Class 1A and 2A State Tournaments
GREENVIEW — The Monticello boys golf team shot its way to a Mason City Illini Central Sectional title on Monday and advanced to the Class 1A State Tournament as a team for the fifth time in program history. The Sages won the program's second sectional championship with a team...
newschannel20.com
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters among candidates for head coach vacancies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters of Illinois football, beginning to receive recognition for his groups stellar performance to start the season and is seeing his name brought up in conversation for multiple head coach vacancies. This Illini defense ranks among the best in not only the...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: No. 25 QU women’s volleyball team beats No. 13 Lewis at Pepsi Arena
QUINCY — For the first time since 2001, the Quincy University women’s volleyball team beat Lewis, handing the No. 13 Flyers a 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 22-25, 15-12 loss in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Pepsi Arena on Saturday afternoon. Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman captured the action and emotion of the moment in this gallery of images:
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois just out-wisconsined Wisconsin
There was a team on the field in Madison that played with far more physicality than the other. One that capitalized on the puzzling mistakes of the other. One that dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. One that left the building with a resounding 34-10 victory.
RELATED PEOPLE
Central A&M students continue recovery after accident
MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22. The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening. Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod […]
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
Coroner: Three dead in Danville crash
INDIANOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday’s two-vehicle crash in Danville killed three people. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said the incident happened on Catlin-Indianola Road in Indianola. Victims include 52-year-old Lee J. Hall, 46-year-old Felisha J. Hall, and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, all of Oxford, Indiana. Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday. The Vermilion County […]
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
illinoisnewsroom.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
muddyriversports.com
Hannibal Parks and Recreation to offer drop-in pickleball this fall starting Tuesday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Parks and Recreation will be offering drop-in pickleball at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on several Tuesday evenings through December. Tuesday, Oct. 4 is the first available date. Other dates are Oct. 11 and 18, Nov. 22 and 29, and Dec. 13....
CU at Home declines offer to buy building
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign homeless shelter CU at Home has declined an offer from Champaign Township to buy its building on Washington Street. The building is up for sale and is listed at $1.2 million, but the building was appraised at $975,000, which is what the township offered. CU at Home Executive Director Melissa […]
Long wait times for flu vaccine
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday has many people waiting long times for their flu vaccines. Carle Health tweeted on Saturday that the Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields has “experienced heavy volumes and long lines this morning. In order to ensure that all cars get through the line before the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjbc.com
Bloomington names new director of arts and entertainment
BLOOMINGTON – A current city employee will be the next executive director of Bloomington’s two marquee entertainment venues. Anthony Nelson has been selected for the job and will oversee the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts and the arena in downtown Bloomington, according to a city news release Monday.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
wglt.org
ISU condemns frat hazing that turns into bigoted vandalism
The Dean of Students office at Illinois State University and the campus Pride organization are condemning bigoted vandalism of Greek houses by members of a campus fraternity. Members of the fraternity Kappa Sigma vandalized three other houses over the weekend (Tri Sigma, Alpha Sigma, and Acacia House), according to the dean's office. Fraternity members spray painted derogatory slurs directed at LGBTQ+ people on the buildings.
wglt.org
For Unit 5 parents, opinions on the referendum are shaped by deeply personal experiences
Coming Wednesday: From Bloomington-Normal’s mayors to political parties and local unions, those with the power to influence votes on the Unit 5 referendum are starting to form their own opinions about it. You’ll hear from those influencers. Unit 5 parent Cecily Davis of Bloomington cares deeply about public...
Comments / 0