Mahomet, IL

muddyriversports.com

Photo gallery: No. 25 QU women’s volleyball team beats No. 13 Lewis at Pepsi Arena

QUINCY — For the first time since 2001, the Quincy University women’s volleyball team beat Lewis, handing the No. 13 Flyers a 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 22-25, 15-12 loss in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Pepsi Arena on Saturday afternoon. Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman captured the action and emotion of the moment in this gallery of images:
QUINCY, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois just out-wisconsined Wisconsin

There was a team on the field in Madison that played with far more physicality than the other. One that capitalized on the puzzling mistakes of the other. One that dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. One that left the building with a resounding 34-10 victory.
MADISON, WI
WCIA

Central A&M students continue recovery after accident

MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22. The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening. Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod […]
MOWEAQUA, IL
WCIA

Villa Grove landmark set for demolition

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
VILLA GROVE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Coroner: Three dead in Danville crash

INDIANOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday’s two-vehicle crash in Danville killed three people. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said the incident happened on Catlin-Indianola Road in Indianola. Victims include 52-year-old Lee J. Hall, 46-year-old Felisha J. Hall, and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, all of Oxford, Indiana. Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday. The Vermilion County […]
DANVILLE, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist

An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

CU at Home declines offer to buy building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign homeless shelter CU at Home has declined an offer from Champaign Township to buy its building on Washington Street. The building is up for sale and is listed at $1.2 million, but the building was appraised at $975,000, which is what the township offered. CU at Home Executive Director Melissa […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Long wait times for flu vaccine

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday has many people waiting long times for their flu vaccines. Carle Health tweeted on Saturday that the Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields has “experienced heavy volumes and long lines this morning. In order to ensure that all cars get through the line before the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wjbc.com

Bloomington names new director of arts and entertainment

BLOOMINGTON – A current city employee will be the next executive director of Bloomington’s two marquee entertainment venues. Anthony Nelson has been selected for the job and will oversee the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts and the arena in downtown Bloomington, according to a city news release Monday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

ISU condemns frat hazing that turns into bigoted vandalism

The Dean of Students office at Illinois State University and the campus Pride organization are condemning bigoted vandalism of Greek houses by members of a campus fraternity. Members of the fraternity Kappa Sigma vandalized three other houses over the weekend (Tri Sigma, Alpha Sigma, and Acacia House), according to the dean's office. Fraternity members spray painted derogatory slurs directed at LGBTQ+ people on the buildings.
NORMAL, IL

