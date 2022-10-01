ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KhSYR_0iIAk2q000

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday’s game against Atlanta, giving the Browns star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week.

The All-Pro hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in his left eye when he lost control while speeding near his home. Garrett veered into a ditch, hit a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times on Monday after practice.

The Browns listed him as questionable Friday before downgrading the 26-year-old to out on Saturday before flying to Georgia to take on the Falcons. Garrett, who cleared concussion protocol, did not make the trip.

Speaking more softly than usual on Friday with signs of his accident apparent in an abrasion on his forehead and bright redness in his injured eye, Garrett said he felt fortunate to walk away from the wreck. A female passenger also suffered minor injuries.

“I’m glad that everything worked out in a positive light,” Garrett said. “We’re both healthy, both walking around. Just blessed with another day.”

Garrett has been cited numerous times by police for speeding in the past few years. He said the accident was a “wake-up” call and pledged to be more careful driving.

“I don’t think it takes something as drastic as this to tell me that I need to slow down,” Garrett said. “It’s about listening to my loved ones, hearing them out, and understanding that it is serious every time you get into the car.”

Garrett was cited by the Ohio Highway Patrol for losing control of his car. Garrett told an officer he thought he was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a post-crash report, the highway patrol said Garrett was driving at an “unsafe speed for the road being traveled.”

The highway patrol ruled out alcohol, drugs or distracted driving as causes for the accident.

One the NFL’s elite pass rushers, Garrett is one sack away from passing Clay Matthews for the team’s career mark.

The Browns defense, plagued by communication breakdowns in Weeks 1 and 2, has been dealing with numerous injuries lately. Cleveland could also be without their other starting end, Jadeveon Clowney, who is listed as questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury.

Clowney sat out last week’s win over Pittsburgh with the injury and hasn’t practiced. If he’s also out, the Browns will start rookie Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell.

Top cornerback Denzel Ward (back, ribs) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin) missed practice earlier this week. Starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury against the Steelers. Jacob Phillips will take Walker’s spot.

“I don’t believe that there are backups in the NFL,” defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. “I just believe there are starters-in-waiting. Some of the guys are still developing and learning, but I trust those guys.”

Before traveling, the Browns signed tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad, and elevated defensive tackle Roderick Perry II and defensive end Curtis Weaver from the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Baker Mayfield reacts to fans booing him on Sunday

It has been a rough start to the season for the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Baker Mayfield, and things did not get any easier in their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Mayfield struggled heavily for most of the game, throwing for only 197 yards while turning the ball...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Georgia State
NBC Sports

Browns claim Drew Forbes

The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Matthews
The Associated Press

Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones’ sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday’s game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday, but he seemed encouraged his quarterback is responding to treatment. “He’s pretty tough individual,” Daboll said. “I think he’s made a lot of progress since after the game and been in the treatment room pretty consistently throughout these last couple of days. So, you know, we’ll put him out there, give him some reps and see where he’s at.” Daboll said the Giants also would want to evaluate his ankle on a daily basis before making a decision on whether he would play. He would probably be a game-time decision.
NFL
The Associated Press

Browns' All-Pro Garrett back practicing after car crash

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett high-stepped through a stretching drill, turned and winked at cameras chronicling his every move. Nine days after he walked away from a car crash, Garrett seemed excited to be back practicing with the Browns. Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end returned to the field Wednesday for the first time since sustaining several injuries when he lost control while speeding, veered off the road and flipped his Porsche. Garrett didn’t play in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while he recovered from a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts, bruises and a broken eye blood vessel suffered in the wreck on Sept. 26.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

AP Top 25: Tide retakes No. 1 from UGA; Kansas snaps drought

Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years, and six teams — including Kansas — made their season debut on Sunday. The Crimson Tide received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, two points more than the Bulldogs. Georgia received 28 first-place votes to become the first team since Alabama in November 2019 to have the most first-place votes but not be No. 1. The Tide was No. 2 behind LSU that year, with 21 first-place votes to the Tigers’ 17. The last time there was a two-point margin between Nos. 1 and 2 was Nov. 1, 2020, when Clemson was ahead of Alabama. There have been three other polls with a two-point margin at the top since 2007.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tampa Bay Times

It’s time to talk about Jeff Scott’s future at USF

TAMPA — USF football coach Jeff Scott’s latest double-digit loss felt like a tipping point. Not necessarily for his Bulls, but for a fan base whose simmering frustration has finally boiled over. Scott deserved the benefit of the doubt entering last weekend. His 1-8 first season came during...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Browns#Distracted Driving#American Football
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy